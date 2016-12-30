TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Latest News

County creates five-year plan to boost women

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 13 to create a five-year initiative to support women and girls. Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis co-authored the motion, which calls for all 37 county departments to examine their…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

Nation/State

Manon Mathews stars in ‘Holiday Breakup’

30 December, 2016 | LAI Staff Entertainment Movies

LOS ANGELES — Katie Leclerc of ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth” and social media star Manon Mathews are teaming up…

County creates five-year plan to boost women

23 December, 2016 | LAI Staff Hollywood Local News West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 13 to create a five-year initiative to support women…

West Hollywood uses coasters to promote safe holiday…

23 December, 2016 | LAI Staff Local News West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Members of the City Council and the Public Safety Commission joined deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s…

$10 million legal aid fund proposed for immigrants…

23 December, 2016 | LAI Staff Local News

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced the creation of a $10 million fund to help provide…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

The Los Angeles Independent

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720

Search