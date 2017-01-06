Latest News

TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

DWP customers to receive ‘bill of rights’

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a proposed Department of Water and Power “customer bill of rights” Jan. 3 that he says will guarantee improved service for residents, but some critics questioned whether it would actually have any impact. “Today…

06 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Local News

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a proposed Department of Water and Power “customer bill of rights” Jan. 3…

Councilman withdraws support for Caruso project

06 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Business News

LOS ANGELES — An opponent of City Councilman Paul Koretz criticized him Dec. 30 over the timing of the councilman's…

2016 was award-winning year for West Hollywood

06 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Local News West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city was the recipient of many prestigious awards from national and local organizations in 2016. The…

Hollywood sign hit by New Year’s Day prank

06 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Hollywood Local News

HOLLYWOOD — The Hollywood sign could become the subject of added security in the aftermath of a New Year's Day…

