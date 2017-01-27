TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Latest News

Council calls for ballot measure on police discipline hearings

LOS ANGELES — The City Council took the final step Jan. 24 toward placing a measure on the May election ballot that would create an all-civilian review board for police disciplinary hearings. The deadline for the council to place any measure…

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

Nation/State

Council calls for ballot measure on police discipline…

27 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Hollywood Local News

LOS ANGELES — The City Council took the final step Jan. 24 toward placing a measure on the May election…

‘La La Land’ nominated for 14 Academy Awards

27 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Entertainment Hollywood Movies

HOLLYWOOD — The musical romance “La La Land” scored a record-tying 14 nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, including nominations…

Women’s march draws large crowds downtown

27 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Hollywood News West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — Women's March-Los Angeles, which drew a massive crowd that filled the downtown streets around Pershing Square Jan.…

Friends of Hollywood Central Park hold annual gala

27 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Hollywood Local News

HOLLYWOOD — City Councilmen Mitch O’Farrell and David Ryu and City Controller Ron Galperin helped former Councilman Tom LaBonge honor…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

The Los Angeles Independent

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720

Search