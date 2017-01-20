Latest News

TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

2016 set records for visitors, cargo and LAX traffic

UNIVERSAL CITY — Los Angeles set records in 2016 for visitors, travelers passing through Los Angeles International Airport and cargo moving through the Port of Los Angeles, city and tourism officials announced Jan. 11, but at least one City Council…

Members of Congress rally for Affordable Care Act

20 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Local News

LOS ANGELES — Members of the state’s congressional delegation gathered Jan. 16 at the California Endowment headquarters to rally in…

Area mayors attend national conference

20 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Hollywood West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — The three-day winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors began Jan. 17 in Washington, D.C., with…

AIDS foundation criticized for political activity

20 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Hollywood LGBT Issues News West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and its funding of a ballot measure that would halt some major construction…

