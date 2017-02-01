Latest News

TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Council calls for ballot measure on police discipline hearings

LOS ANGELES — The City Council took the final step Jan. 24 toward placing a measure on the May election ballot that would create an all-civilian review board for police disciplinary hearings. The deadline for the council to place any measure…

The Nintendo Switch Release Date is Rapidly Approaching:…

01 February, 2017 | LA Independent Featured

Video games might not be the biggest industry in the world (yet), but Nintendo certainly has the world riled up…

Abby Lee Miller, of Dance Moms Fame, May…

31 January, 2017 | LA Independent Featured

We all know dancing is a great physical activity, considering the average 150-pound person will burn about 240 calories per…

‘La La Land’ nominated for 14 Academy Awards

27 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Entertainment Hollywood Movies

HOLLYWOOD — The musical romance “La La Land” scored a record-tying 14 nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, including nominations…

