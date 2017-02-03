Latest News

TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Trump immigration order sparks airport protests

LOS ANGELES — A small band of protesters returned to Los Angeles International Airport Jan. 30 to continue protesting President Donald Trump's immigration order barring visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries, but the demonstration was a mere shadow of weekend…

03 February, 2017

LOS ANGELES — A small band of protesters returned to Los Angeles International Airport Jan. 30 to continue protesting President…

‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Fences’ take top SAG Awards

03 February, 2017

LOS ANGELES — “La La Land” may be the top Oscar contender, but “Hidden Figures” — the story of three…

City closes escrow on property along L.A. River

03 February, 2017

LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted to close escrow Jan. 27 on 42 acres of land valued at $59.3…

Local schools receive federal Promise Zone grant

03 February, 2017

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that eight Los Angeles schools — seven in Pico-Union and one in…

