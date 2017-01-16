Latest News

TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

Communities to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Jan. 16 with the annual federal holiday commemorating his birthday, which was Jan. 15. The annual Kingdom Day Parade will be held in South Los Angeles at 11…

Iraq Dam On Verge of Collapse, Putting Millions…

16 January, 2017 | LA Independent Featured

There is a dam on the brink of collapse in Iraq, and its future is just unsteady as its foundation.The…

Drew Barrymore Stars in Cannibalistic Netflix Comedy Set…

14 January, 2017 | LA Independent Featured

New details have been revealed about Netflix's upcoming new comedy series, The Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy…

Ground broken for second phase of West Hollywood…

13 January, 2017 | LAI Staff Local News West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city began the final phase of construction at West Hollywood Park Jan. 3. A ground-breaking ceremony was…

