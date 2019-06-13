HOLLYWOOD — The 10th annual Hollywood Fringe Festival will run from June 13 to June 30 this year.

The Fringe Festival is an open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.

“The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a reminder of how much local talent we have in the Los Angeles area,” Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said. “Thousands of live theater enthusiasts will get to experience more original and imaginative productions than ever before. The robust three-week festival also offers a snapshot of how art and culture stimulate the local economy.”

Organizers bill the festival as the largest performing arts celebration in the United States. This year’s festival is scheduled to have more than 400 shows and more than 2,000 performances over the festival’s 18 days.

The 2019 festival includes diverse offerings from a wide range of performing arts genres. Hundreds of ensemble theatre, solo performance, and comedy shows are on display as well as cabaret, musical theatre, dance and immersive theatre.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored, organizers said. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival’s mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curative body. By opening the gates to anyone with a vision, the festival is able to exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe Festival motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is a nonprofit company. The festival gives 100% of box office revenue back to participating artists and venues—that’s over 2.8 million dollars since the inaugural festival in 2010. Donations are essential for both day-to-day festival costs as well as the growth of festival programs and resources.

Fringe festivals exist throughout the world as havens for underground and emerging arts scenes, according to organizers. The concept was incubated in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In 1947, eight performance groups appeared uninvited on the “fringes” of the exclusive Edinburgh International Festival. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has since grown into the largest arts festival in the world with hundreds of artists, thousands of performances and millions of patrons every summer.

It annually grosses over $100 million for the local economy and remains the biggest tourist draw in the UK.

Fringe festivals have since sprung up in dozens of cities across the world.

Most fringe festivals are open and unjuried preferring lotteries, first-come-first-served, and find-your-own-venue systems to a formal selection process. This open means of programming fosters the work of both the well-established and the obscure; everyone has the opportunity to participate.

Fringe festivals nourish young visionaries by providing networking opportunities and production experience. They also provide large economic and cultural boosts for their hosting communities.

Official venues for the Hollywood Fringe Festival are located within one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the world: Hollywood.

The northern boundary is Franklin Avenue, running along the bottom of the Hollywood Hills and a block from Hollywood Boulevard.

Normandie Avenue is the eastern boundary, near studios with histories dating back to the golden years of Hollywood.

Rosewood Avenue, two blocks south of Melrose, is the southern boundary for the festival and Gardner Street is the western boundary, serving as a gateway to West Hollywood and containing numerous shops, restaurants and venues.

For more information, visit hollywoodfringe.org.