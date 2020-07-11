18 city libraries offer curbside access to books

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti launched “Library To Go” July 2, opening 18 Los Angeles Public Library branches for curbside pickup and dropoff across the city.

“Our libraries are anchors of academic achievement and lifelong learning — and by bringing curbside pickup to these beating hearts of our communities, we will reopen doors of creativity, discovery, and imagination for all of us,” Garcetti said. “Learning to live with COVID-19 means finding new ways to reconnect us with critical public resources, and Library To Go will provide Angelenos with access to this civic and cultural treasure.”

With Library To Go, patrons will be able to pick up materials they requested, but were unable to collect when libraries closed in March due to COVID-19. They will also be able to place new holds using the online catalog and pick up books and other materials at one of 18 branches in neighborhoods across Los Angeles.

Libraries offering the “to go service include the Arroyo Seco Regional Branch, Central Library, Echo Park Branch, Exposition Park Regional Branch, Fairfax Branch, Junipero Serra Branch, Los Feliz Branch, Mar Vista Branch, Northridge Branch, Panorama City Branch, Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch, San Pedro Regional Branch, Sherman Oaks Branch, Silver Lake Branch, Studio City Branch, Sylmar Branch, Westwood Branch and the Woodland Hills Branch.

“We are thrilled to be launching the Library To Go pickup service,” City Librarian John F. Szabo said. “We know that Angelenos love their libraries and have missed them. And while we have remained very much connected online — through extensive virtual programming and our wonderfully diverse e-media collections — there is just something magical about being able to bring home new library books. We look forward to seeing our patrons again soon.”

Once materials have been reserved online, Angelenos will receive an email or telephone call with instructions on scheduling an appointment for pickup. When collecting library materials from tables located outside the libraries, patrons will be required to wear masks and wait in a physically distanced holding area.

All materials will be isolated for 72 hours before being returned to shelves or being reissued, as recommended by public health experts.

Materials checked out before libraries closed due to COVID-19 have been extended to Sept. 30. The due date on items checked out through Library To Go will follow the standard borrowing schedules of three weeks for books and audiobooks and one week for DVDs and CDs.

In December, Mayor Garcetti announced that city libraries would be ending late fines for all library patrons, which came into effect starting this spring — making the Los Angeles Public Library the largest public library in America to eliminate overdue fines.