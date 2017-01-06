WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city was the recipient of many prestigious awards from national and local organizations in 2016. The recognitions validated the city’s continued commitment to serve the community with innovation, creativity and dedication.

“It’s my pleasure to congratulate the hard-working staff of the city of West Hollywood on so many wonderful achievements,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “It’s a thrill to walk through City Hall and see this year’s awards, certificates, and statuettes — each one is an acknowledgement of the city for the extraordinarily good work we do together on a daily basis.

“I’m proud that West Hollywood continues to make its mark and achieve excellence, and I know that there will be even more opportunities for us to ‘raise the bar’ in 2017.”

The city’s Department of Public Works was recognized with several awards for its automated parking garage at City Hall. The garage, which opened in May, was awarded the prestigious Building Excellence Shaping Tomorrow Award by the American Public Works Association Southern California Chapter, the 2016 Innovative Facility of the Year from the National Parking Association.

It also received the 2016 Merit Award in the Public/Institutional Category from the Westside Urban Forum, the 2016 Honor Award presented to LPA, Inc., the architects of the garage, by the American Institute of Architects Orange County; the 2016 Creative Concept Award from the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the 2016 Architectural Engineering Project of the Year from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The city’s Innovation Division received an Outstanding Achievement in Local Government Innovation Award from the Alliance for Innovation, which recognizes local governments that have shown dedication to stretching and improving the boundaries of day-to-day government operations and practices, implementing creative business processes, and improving the civic health of the community.

The Innovation Division also was recognized for its WeHoX Innovation and Technology Program, which was selected as a finalist for South by Southwest’s prestigious SXSW Eco Place by Design Competition, in the category of Urban Strategy and Civic Engagement.

The City’s Finance and Technology Services Department was honored last May by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report. This is the 22nd consecutive year the city has achieved recognition, which is awarded to governments that publish easily readable and efficiently organized financial reports.

The City’s Communications Department was honored with multiple national and local awards, including an Emmy Award in the category of Public Service Announcement from the Television Academy for its PSA “Winter is Here! But the Drought is Far From Over.”

The award was presented during the 68th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards ceremony in July 2016.

The Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter, recognized the city with three awards: a PRism Award, the PRSA-LA’s highest honor, in Tactical Programs, Social Media, for the department’s “Social Media Takeover During L.A. Pride;” an award of excellence in Strategic Campaigns and Programs, Events and Observances, for the city’s Automated Parking Garage Launch Event; and an award of excellence in Strategic Campaigns and Programs, Public Service, for the “Winter Is Here! But the Drought Is Far From Over” campaign.

The Communications Department also received five awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association, a national organization that recognizes the communications and outreach efforts of local governments throughout the United States.