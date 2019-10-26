35th AIDS Walk L.A. to be held Oct. 20

LOS ANGELES — The 35th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Thousands of registered walkers will participate in the fundraising walk that raises vital funds and builds support and awareness of the continuing need to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The walk will begin and end on the steps of City Hall with free family activities for children of all ages, a house band, drag queen entertainers, stilt walkers, acrobat performers and much more.

The morning kicks off with an aerobic warm-up, followed by opening ceremonies featuring special guests including HIV/AIDS activists and leaders.

The opening ceremony begins at 9:15 a.m. and the actual walk starts at 10 a.m. Live entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m.

The theme for this year’s walk is “AIDS Has Met Its March,” which calls upon participants to continue the fight to make AIDS history. The walk takes about two hours to complete. A post-walk celebration congratulates walkers, volunteers and supporters. Individuals and Teams can register at no cost and fundraise on www.aidswalkla.org.

Over the past 34 years, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has raised more than $88 million to combat HIV and AIDS. The funds raised at the event remain a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health’s care, prevention, and advocacy programs for more than 60,000 men and women living with the disease in Los Angeles County.

Proceeds also benefit more than a dozen other local HIV/AIDS service organizations that are able to participate and raise funds through the Community Coalition Initiative.

APLA Health’s mission is to achieve health care equity and promote well-being for the LGBT and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV.

The organization remains committed to ending the epidemic. It provides 20 different services at 16 locations throughout Los Angeles County, serving more than 18,000 people annually.

Services include medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment.

For people living with HIV, APLA Health offers housing support; benefits counseling; home health care; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries; among several other critically needed services.

For more information, please visit us at aplahealth.org.

