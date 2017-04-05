Ice cream now has a sexual orientation, who knew?



For the past few years, NYC-based ice cream shop Big Gay Ice Cream has prided themselves in serving fabulous flavors to both Manhattanites and tourists from all over the world. Starting in 2009 as a rainbow-themed ice cream truck, Big Gay Ice Cream has lured in ice cream fanatics with their delicious albeit creative concoctions: Salty Pimp, Dorothy (an ode to Bea Arthur’s famous Golden Girl), American Globs, Blueberry Gobbler, and Lunchbox, to name a few.



Known for their interesting flavor combinations and bright colors, Big Gay Ice Cream is truly a sight to see. Developed by Douglas Quint and Bryan Petroff, Big Gay Ice Cream has two locations in both the East and West Village in Manhattan, but since the demand is so high for their incredible flavors, Quint and Petroff have decided to share the wealth.

Soon, these unicorn-themed pints will be serving sass throughout freezers all across the nation. Right now, their pints are currently available on Amazon and Fresh Direct retailers, but within a few months, they will be available in stores.



However, Big Gay Ice Cream isn’t the only ice cream brand that has shown its partnership and support of the LGBTQ community. Magnum, a hugely popular European-based ice cream brand, has recently caused a stir by airing an ice cream commercial featuring two women getting married.



Unilever, Magnum’s parent company, created a very simplistic ad campaign for their Magnum ice cream bars. The ad portrays two women getting ready for their wedding, walking down the aisle, and throwing both their bouquets into the waiting crowd. The commercial ends with the brides sharing a Magnum ice cream bar, with the simple message “Pleasure Is Diverse” appearing on screen as the two brides enjoy their reception.



This simple but poignant message is groundbreaking for Unilever, who is the first major ice cream brand to create an ad campaign surrounding a same-sex wedding.



Mangum explains on their website that this commercial is more than just a plan to promote their ice cream. Instead, it’s a call for celebration. They explain:

“As huge supporters of all things pleasurable, we feel it’s our duty to encourage, endorse and celebrate an acceptance of people brave enough to stand up for who they are. How you live your life is a decision only you can make, but by deciding to be true to yourself we think you’re contributing a little more individual freedom and a little more individual pleasure to the wonderfully diverse canvas of our society.”



So while planning a party — especially a wedding – involves organizing hundreds of details, Magnum seems to have taken the stress out of this commemoration of love.



We’ll take seconds, please.