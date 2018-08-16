LOS ANGELES — John Bailey has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he is planning on some big changes.

In a letter sent to Academy members, Bailey and CEO Dawn Hudson announced that the annual telecast will be held to a firm three hours, in part by presenting awards in some yet-to-be-determined categories during commercial breaks in the telecast.

“The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast,” according to the letter, a copy of which was printed by the Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy also plans to honor blockbuster films that often earn big money at theaters but don’t gain any recognition at the Oscars. Bailey and Hudson said the Academy will “create a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film,” although specifics of the category have not been announced.

According to Bailey and Hudson, the Academy is also moving up the date of the awards ceremony in 2020, with the telecast now set for Feb. 9 of that year instead of the previously announced Feb. 23. Next year’s ceremony remains scheduled for Feb. 24.

“We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world,” Bailey and Hudson said in their letter. “The Board of Governors took this charge seriously. We are excited about these steps and look forward to sharing more details with you.”

Going into his second term as president, Bailey has spent 15 years as a governor representing the Cinematographers Branch. The 34th person to hold the president’s office, he is the first cinematographer to hold that title. His credits include “Ordinary People,” “American Gigolo,” “The Big Chill,” “Groundhog Day” and other feature films.

Academy board members may serve up to three consecutive three-year terms, while officers serve one-year terms with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.

Term limits will force Bailey to step away from the board following his second term as president.

Bailey’s reappointment comes after he was investigated and publicly cleared by the board earlier this year against an allegation of sexual harassment.

Also re-elected to officer positions were First Vice President Lois Burwell, who is the chair of the Awards and Events Committee; Vice President Nancy Utley, chair of the Education and Outreach Committee; Treasurer Jim Gianopulos, chair of the Finance Committee; and Secretary David Rubin, chair of the Membership and Administration Committee.

Others elected include: Vice President Sid Ganis, chair of the Museum Committee and past president; and a first-time officer, Vice President Larry Karazewski, chair of the Preservation and History Committee.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 8,000 artists, filmmakers and film executives. Besides recognizing excellence through the Oscars, the Academy supports a range of initiatives related to the art and science of motion pictures, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is currently under construction in Los Angeles.