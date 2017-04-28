HOLLYWOOD — Chris Pratt, who starred in such box office blockbusters as “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 21.

The ceremony came two weeks before the May 5 release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” in which Pratt reprises his role of Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord.

“I’m humbled,” Pratt said at the ceremony in front of El Capitan Theatre. “I know it’s seen as a token of success and of accomplishment … and to me it means I have an opportunity to hear some of my favorite people in the world say really nice things about me and try to get me to cry in front of a thousand strangers. And it worked.

“It’s kind of difficult because I’m not — I’m humbled and I’m grateful but I’m not sure I’m worthy,” he said.

James Gunn, who directed Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and Pratt’s actress wife, Anna Faris, also spoke at the ceremony.

Pratt starred in the 2015 release “Jurassic World,” the fourth-highest grossing film of all time behind “Avatar,” “Titanic” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” He will reprise his role of Owen Grady in the “Jurassic World” sequel, due out in 2018.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was 2014′s third-highest-grossing film with more than $770 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Pratt’s other film credits include “The Magnificent Seven,” “Passengers,” “Delivery Man,” “Her,” “The Five-Year Engagement,” “Moneyball” and the Oscar best picture nominee “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Pratt was raised in Lake Stevens, Washington. He studied acting at a local community college for half a semester and then moved to Hawaii and lived in a van.

Pratt got a job at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant where he was discovered by actress/director Rae Dawn Chong. She gave Pratt a role in her movie “Cursed Part III,” which was never released.

Before his movie career, Pratt was a cast member on the 2002-06 WB small town drama “Everwood,” had a recurring role on the final season of the Fox teen drama “The O.C.” and was a cast member on the 2009-15 NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation.”