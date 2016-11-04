HOLLYWOOD — Seven-time Emmy-nominated actor Hugh Laurie received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Oct. 25, six days after the premiere of his Hulu psychological thriller “Chance.”

Speaking to a crowd at the ceremony in front of the Pig ‘N Whistle British pub on Hollywood Boulevard, Laurie attributed his success largely to luck.

“So if you don’t mind, I’m just going to take a moment of silence to absorb this extraordinary thing,” he said, pausing. “It’s absolutely extraordinary.”

“I don’t know if you Yanks fully understand what this means to someone who was born and raised 5,000 miles away from here, who for the first 30 years of his life only knew anything of this country because of the records I listened to and the films I saw and the television shows I watched,” he said.

“That’s all I knew. The reach of American entertainment, the power of American entertainment, is awesome.”

Born June 11, 1959, in Oxford, England, Laurie was a British national junior champion rower. When mononucleosis knocked him out of rowing while a student at Cambridge University, he joined the university’s dramatic club, the Cambridge Footlights, where he met Emma Thompson.

Thompson introduced him to Stephen Fry, who became his comedic partner. The two principally wrote the club’s annual revue, “The Cellar Tapes,” which propelled them to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, winning its Perrier Comedy Award, London’s West End, and a television version, broadcast in 1982.

Laurie and Fry went on to star in such ground-breaking British television shows as “A Bit of Fry and Laurie,” “Blackadder” and “Jeeves and Wooster.”

Laurie first became known to American television audiences as the acerbic Dr. Gregory House on the 2004-12 Fox drama, “House, M.D.,” which brought him six Emmy nominations as outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Laurie also received a nomination for a best supporting actor Emmy in a limited series or movie for his work in the AMC miniseries, “The Night Manager.”

In “Chance,” Laurie stars as San Francisco-based forensic neuropsychiatrist Eldon Chance, who reluctantly becomes sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness.

Laurie’s film credits include “Tomorrowland,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “The Man in the Iron Mask,” “101 Dalmatians,” “Stuart Little” and its sequel, “Stuart Little 2.”

Laurie is also an accomplished singer and musician, releasing the New Orleans blues albums “Let Them Talk” and “Didn’t It Rain,” and touring extensively with his group, “The Copper Bottom Band.”