The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) notes that somewhere around 10-39% of dental injuries in children are caused by sports and physical activity. But this sort of injury doesn’t just stop with childhood — adults also have a lot of dental injuries. Even celebrities can’t avoid them.

Actress Charlize Theron, who stars in the new action film Atomic Blonde, thanked many people at the movie’s opening night. She thanked her fellow actors, directors, producers, and crew, but she also thanked her three dentists in an unusual turn of events.

“I just wanna take a quick moment to thank my (three) dentists,” the actress/producer told audience members at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. “I don’t even know if they’re here, but I just want to say thank you.”

Why did she thank a team of dentists ahead of the premiere of a two-hour movie about an M16 agent during the Cold War? Because she trained so hard for the role that she clenched her jaw and cracked two of her back teeth, requiring surgery.

Theron told quite a few news outlets, including Total Film, that she had been performing her own stunts in the film, which is what led to her harming her teeth.

“There was just nothing pretty about it. I cracked three teeth, I had some dental issues and I was trying to train for five hours a day. But yeah, after multiple procedures and a couple of surgeries, I’m just like new,” said Theron.

The assistant stunt director for the movie, Monique Ganderton, thought that the actress would lay off doing her own dangerous stunts after she was injured. But the actress was very committed to her role.

“She showed up in Budapest with tooth problems. She busted them while training in LA,” said Ganderton.

According to the stunt director, Theron just got right back to work.

However, all the painful work paid off well. The film’s action sequences, almost all of which have Theron’s own fighting, look “balletic, brutal, and flat-out nuts,” said a stunt coordinator on set.

The movie is now playing in theaters across the country, and audience members can go in knowing just how hard the actress worked to prove she could do the role.