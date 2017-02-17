HOLLYWOOD — Maroon 5 front man and primary songwriter Adam Levine received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Feb. 10, honoring a musician who helped his pop-rock band score nine No. 1 hits and win three Grammys.

Former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar and Blake Shelton, one of Levine’s fellow coaches on the NBC singing competition “The Voice,” were among those joining him in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Musicians Institute on Hollywood Boulevard.

“When you have people loving you, supporting you, nurturing you and always kind of telling you everything was going to be all right, then that’s how you really succeed,” Levine said. “And I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived, and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most.”

Born March 18, 1979, Levine began his musical career in 1994 when he founded the alternative rock band Kara’s Flowers when he was a student at Brentwood School. The band split up after its lone album, “The Fourth World,” failed to gain popularity following its release in 1997.

The band reformed in 2001, with guitarist James Valentine joining, and was renamed Maroon 5. It won the best new artist Grammy in 2004 and Grammys for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals in 2005 for “This Love” and 2007 for “Makes Me Wonder.”

Maroon 5 has five multi-platinum studio albums with more than $20 million in sales, and gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 nations.

Maroon 5 is also one of pop music’s most successful touring artists.

When its current tour concludes in March, it will have played more than 120 concerts in more than 30 nations with more than 2.5 million fans in attendance.

Levine has also had two No. 1 hits away from Maroon 5 — “Stereo Hearts,” when he guested with Gym Class Heroes in 2011, and when he was featured on “Locked Away” by R. City in 2015.