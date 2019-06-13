HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled June 7 honoring Alan Arkin, whose more than 50-year acting career includes a supporting-actor Oscar and three other Oscar-nominated performances.

Arkin’s son Matthew, who appeared with him in five films, the 2001-02 A&E legal drama “100 Centre Street” and the 1978 made-for-television movie “The Defection of Simas Kurdika,” and Steve Carell, a castmate of Arkin in three films, joined him in speaking in the late-morning ceremony in front of the Miniso store on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I don’t really feel like I deserve this. I had fun for my entire career,” Arkin said. “But by the same token, I had shingles two years ago, and I didn’t feel like I deserved that either, so maybe the two things kind of canceled each other out.”

Arkin received a best supporting actor Oscar in 2007 for his portrayal of a grandfather who coaches his beauty pageant contestant granddaughter (Abigail Breslin) in “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Arkin received a best actor Oscar nomination in 1967 for his major feature film debut, playing the political officer aboard a Soviet submarine that runs aground on a sandbar near a New England island in “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.”

Arkin also received a best actor Oscar nomination in 1969 for his role as a deaf mute who seeks to become the guardian of his institutionalized best friend (Chuck McCann) in “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.”

Arkin received his second best supporting actor Oscar nomination in 2013 for playing a movie producer involved in a ruse to help free Americans from Iran in “Argo.”

Born March 26, 1934, in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, a grandson of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine, Arkin began taking acting lessons when he was 10 years old. Arkin was an early member of the famed Chicago-based improvisational theater group The Second City, and he performed with it in the

1961 Broadway musical revue, “From the Second City.”

Arkin won a best featured actor in a play Tony Award in 1964 for playing a young aspiring actor in the 1930s in “Enter Laughing.” He received a best direction of a play Tony nomination in 1974 for “The Sunshine Boys.”

Arkin’s other memorable film credits include “Catch-22”; “Popi”; “Little Murders,” which he also directed; “Hearts of the West”; “The In-Laws”; “Havana”; “Edward Scissorhands”; “Glengarry Glen Ross”; “So I Married an Axe Murderer”; “Grosse Point Blank”; and “Get Smart.”

Arkin co-stars with Michael Douglas in the Netflix comedy “The Kominsky Method,” which brought him Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his portrayal of an agent trying to cope with his wife’s death.