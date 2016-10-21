HOLLYWOOD — Seven-time Emmy Award-winning actress Allison Janney received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Oct. 17, 10 days before the fourth season premiere of her CBS comedy “Mom.”

Joining her at the ceremony across the street from the Eastown apartment complex near Hollywood Boulevard and Gower street were Richard Schiff, a castmate of Janney’s on the 1999-2006 NBC White House drama “The West Wing,” and Chuck Lorre, a creator and executive producer of “Mom.” Many of the stars and crew of both series also attended the event.

Janney, after thanking family and friends in attendance, hailed the location of her star.

“When I first moved out here to do ‘The West Wing’ in 1999 … I moved into an apartment complex on Gower Street with a lot of my friends who are here today, and all of us were in the business in all different areas — there were writers, directors, choreographers, costume designers — it was kind of incredible. And so we decided we would start the Gower Academy of Dramatic Arts. And at my first Emmy speech … I thanked GADA, and I think most people just assumed I thanked God and didn’t question it, because I was like, ‘Why didn’t anyone ask me what GADA was?’”

When Janney won her seventh Emmy in 2015 to tie Edward Asner and Mary Tyler Moore for second most by a performer, she said “never in a million, trillion years did I ever think I would be on a list with them.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won a seventh Emmy as a performer this year. Cloris Leachman holds the record with eight.

Janney was named best supporting actress in a drama series Emmys for her portrayal of White House press secretary C.J. Cregg for each of the first two seasons of “The West Wing” and notched four nominations and two Emmys in the category of lead actress in a drama series for the role in the remainder of its run.

In 2014, Janney became the third performer to win two Emmys for different roles in the same year — supporting actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of a recovering alcoholic of an adult daughter (Anna Faris) who’s also a recovering alcoholic on “Mom,” and outstanding guest actress on a drama series for Showtime’s “Masters of Sex.”

Janney won a second Emmy for her work on “Mom” in 2015 and was nominated again for “Masters of Sex.” She was again nominated for both series in 2016, but did not win for either.

Janney appears in two movies currently in release — the dark fantasy “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and the mystery thriller “The Girl on the Train.”

Janney also worked on two other films released this year, the drama “Tallulah,” portraying the mother of a credit card thief (Evan Jonigkeit), and supplying the voice of the pink starfish Peach in the Pixar animated comedy-drama-adventure “Finding Dory.”

Janney appeared in two of 2015′s biggest summer box office hits, the live-action comedy “Spy” and animated comedy “Minions.”

Janney’s other film credits include “The Help,” “Juno,” “The Hours,” “American Beauty,” “Hairspray,” “The Duff,” “Bad Words,” “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” and “The Way, Way Back.”

Janney was born Nov. 19, 1959, in Boston and raised in Dayton, Ohio, She attended Kenyon College, where as a freshman she was directed in a play by Paul Newman.

Janney has appeared on Broadway three times — debuting in the 1996 revival of the comedy “Present Laughter,” and receiving Tony nominations for best actress in a play in 1998 for “A View From the Bridge” and in 2009 for best actress in a musical for “9 to 5.”