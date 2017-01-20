HOLLYWOOD — Five-time Oscar nominated actress Amy Adams received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 11.

Jeremy Renner, who co-starred with Adams in the 2016 science fiction film “Arrival,” and the 2013 crime drama “American Hustle,” was among those attending the ceremony, along with “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve.

Adams said that when her career began, “I never, ever expected that it would lead me to this moment in receiving this honor.”

“I never expected when I got a call that Steven Spielberg wanted to meet me that he would actually give me a job,” she said.

Adams received her seventh Golden Globes nomination for “Arrival,” in which she played a linguist asked by a U.S. Army colonel (Forest Whitaker) to decipher the language of extraterrestrials whose spacecraft have appeared across Earth.

Adams was born Aug. 20, 1974, in Vicenza, Italy, while her father was stationed at the U.S. Army base known as Caserma Ederle and raised in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Adams began working professionally as a dancer in Boulder, Colorado, where she was spotted in 1995 by Minneapolis dinner theater director, Michael Brindisi.

Adams worked for three years at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in Minnesota, where she made her film debut in the 1999 comedy “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

Adams moved to Los Angeles in 1999 and was cast in the Fox teen drama “Manchester Prep,” based on the film “Cruel Intentions,” which was canceled before it was aired. The episodes filmed were re-edited and released as the direct-to-video film, “Cruel Intentions 2.”

Adams next combined working in such low-budget films as “Psycho Beach Party” and guest-starring on television series including “The West Wing,” “The Office,” “That ’70s Show,” “Charmed,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Smallville.”

Adams played a nurse who falls in love in con man Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the 2002 Spielberg-directed crime drama “Catch Me If You Can.”

Adams received her first Oscar nomination in 2006 for her portrayal of the wife of a resentful man in his 20s working as an order processor and studying for his high school equivalency certificate (Benjamin McKenzie) in “Junebug.”

Adams other Oscar nominations were for “Doubt,” “The Fighter,” “The Master,” all for best supporting actress, and “American Hustle” as best actress. She received Golden Globes for her performances in “American Hustle” and the 2014 film biography “Big Eyes.”

Adams portrayed reporter Lois Lane in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” a role she will play again in “Justice League,” set to be released Nov. 17.

Adams’ other film credits include “Nocturnal Animals,” “Her,” “Julie and Julia,” “Enchanted,” “Trouble with the Curve,” “On The Road,” “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” “Sunshine Cleaning,” “Charlie Wilson’s War” and “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.”