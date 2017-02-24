WEST HOLLYWOOD — In collaboration with the city’s Women’s Advisory Board, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will present the Phillis Morris Award to Anna Paola Snaidero of Snaidero USA for excellence in the design industry.

The award will be presented during the 22nd annual Women in Leadership Awards with a ceremony and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 22 at woven.

The Women in Leadership Awards is a recognition ceremony acknowledging the achievements of local women in the professional and business community.

The awards reception originally began as a business mixer in 1991. Held during Women’s History Month, the business mixer offered women the opportunity to network with each other and meet women leaders from various fields.

Other awards will be presented to activist and filmmaker JD Disalvatore, Patti Giggans, executive director of Peace Over Violence; Pamela Magette, executive director of PAWS/LA; and Maria Shtabskaya, a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley and a community leader.

The selection committee includes members of the Women’s Advisory Board, WeHo Chamber of Commerce representative and West Hollywood city staff. Candidates must work for an organization or entity in the city or work for an organization whose efforts greatly affect the community. They must have demonstrated record of great achievement and/or civil involvement in the community.

The Women in Leadership Award itself is a unique design created by artist Carol Celluci.

In 1999, one of the awards was named in memory of design pioneer Phyllis Morris.

Snaidero is the vice president of public relations and advertising for Snaidero USA, the exclusive North American distributor of Snaidero, Italy’s leading manufacturer of high-end kitchen cabinets.

She began her career working in the advertising field for the largest European appliance company, Zanussi-REX (known today as Electrolux), concentrating especially on the hotels, hospitals and large community developments of Zanussi Grandi Impianti.

Snaidero has been the recipient of the National Italian American Foundation’s Special Achievement Award in Business for her work at Snaidero USA.

In 2005 she received the Woman’s Day Award by Kitchens and Baths Magazine.

Proceeds raised from this year’s Women in Leadership Awards event will benefit the National Council of Jewish Women.