HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled May 9 in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard honoring Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway, a day before the release of her latest film, “The Hustle.”

After acknowledging “this is the wrong day to be jet lagged” and warning “this speech is going to be earnest and over-long,” Hathaway thanked her fans for making the star possible.

“You are why I am standing here,” Hathaway said in the late-morning ceremony. “You have shown up for me again and again and again for the last 20 years. Let’s be honest — not every film was good, but you showed up. You have been generous and loyal and sweet and loving and this star reflects your light.”

Preceding Hathaway in speaking were Awkwafina, who co-starred with her in the 2018 heist comedy “Ocean’s 8,” Dee Rees, who directed Hathaway in the political thriller, “The Last Thing He Wanted,” set for release later this year, and Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, whose district includes the Walk of Fame.

Hathaway first gained fame in 2001 in her motion picture debut in “The Princess Diaries,” as shy high school student Mia Thermopolis, who learns she is heir to the throne of a European kingdom. She also starred in its 2004 sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.”

Hathaway’s next film credits included “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Get Smart.”

Hathaway received a best actress Oscar nomination in 2009 for her portrayal of a woman released from drug rehab for a few days so she can go home to attend the wedding of her older sister (Rosemarie DeWitt) in “Rachel Getting Married,” losing out to Kate Winslet.

Hathaway received a best supporting actress Oscar in 2013 for her role as Fantine in “Les Miserables.”

Hathaway’s other film credits include “Bride Wars,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Alice in Wonderland” and its sequel, “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Interstellar” and “The Intern.”

Hathaway was born Nov. 12, 1982, in the New York City borough of Brooklyn and raised in Millburn, New Jersey, performing in plays at Millburn High School and the Paper Mill Playhouse. She made her television debut in the short-lived Fox series “Get Real.”

Hathaway received an Emmy in 2010 for outstanding voice-over performance for supplying the voice of Princess Penelope in an episode of “The Simpsons.”