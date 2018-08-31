HOLLYWOOD — A California appeals court cleared the way for construction to resume on a long-stalled, partially built Target store in Hollywood Aug. 23, ruling in favor of the city of Los Angeles over some neighborhood groups whose legal actions halted the project in 2014.

The 2nd District Court of Appeal reversed previous rulings by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Richard L. Fruin, including that the city violated its own rules when the City Council gave special permission for the store to be built higher than neighborhood zoning laws allow, and that the city’s environmental impact report on the project was deficient and therefore violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

“We are pleased with the court’s decision that the city of Los Angeles followed the law and that the project can move forward,” said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The half-built Target has stood empty at the busy intersection of Western Avenue and Sunset Boulevard since the neighborhood groups successfully sued in 2014 to stop its construction.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, the La Mirada Avenue Neighborhood Association of Hollywood and the Citizens Coalition Los Angeles, did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Target’s plans for the site include a 75-foot tall, three-story structure, with the top floor to house the 163,862 square-foot Target Superstore; the second floor to house a parking lot; and the ground floor to be home to several smaller retail stores, a pedestrian plaza and a transit kiosk.

“When I took office in 2013, the Target project was already approved and under construction,” Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said. “Through council action, my staff and I worked with city departments to address the deficiencies cited by a judge related to the lawsuit that brought construction to a halt.

“The Appellate Court ruling is not only a win for the city, but a victory for the communities I represent,” O’Farrell said. “Local residents will soon have visual relief from the blight associated with the partially built store and a brand new neighborhood-serving amenity that will provide hundreds of local jobs for the community. With this path forward, we can complete the project and bring this long, unfortunate saga to a close.”