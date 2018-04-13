LOS ANGELES — Pope Francis has named a Hollywood-born former dentist as auxiliary bishop in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest.

The pope named Msgr. Marc V. Trudeau, and the appointment was announced in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, according to the Los Angeles archdiocese. Trudeau will serve alongside the other five active auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

“Msgr. Marc Trudeau has dedicated his priestly ministry in service of the people of God in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,” Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said. “Born and raised and in L.A., he has a zeal for service in our diverse and vibrant communities, sharing God’s loving mercy with those most in need.

“I believe that his dedication to his priestly ministry and to serving others, along with his pastoral approach, will help us in our mission here in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to share the love of God and the message of Jesus Christ of peace, justice and mercy for all peoples.”

“As a priest, our bishop-elect has always had a heart for his people. He is close to them in their joys and sorrows and in the challenges they face in their everyday lives,” Archbishop Gomez added. “Being a bishop in the Catholic Church is not like any ordinary ‘job.’ For us, every bishop is a living sign of Jesus — who loves us, who is alive with us, and who is walking with us on the journey of our lives.”

Trudeau was born in Hollywood and worked at Vons for more than a decade while putting himself through school, then graduated from USC and survived cancer, according to the archdiocese. He has a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences from USC, where he also attended the school of dentistry from 1981-1985. He was ordained in 1991.

“Born and raised in L.A., I feel blessed to have been able to minister in my home,” Trudeau said. “This local community of faith reflects our universal Catholic Church in its beautiful diversity and the conviction to serve the needs of their sisters and brothers.”

He has served as parochial vicar at St. James the Less Parish in La Crescenta from 1991-1995 and St. Philip the Apostle in Pasadena from 1995-2001. He was named pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Santa Fe Springs where he served from 2001-2004.

He also served as priest secretary to Cardinal Roger Mahony from 2004-2010 and pastor of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish in Lomita from 2010-2013. He joined the faculty at St. John’s Seminary as vice rector and assistant director of pastoral formation in 2013. He also has served as rector of St. John’s Seminary since 2014.

He will be ordained at a June 7 Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.