Area cities follow county lead in coronavirus crisis

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The cities of Beverly Hills, Culver City, Malibu, Santa Monica and West Hollywood are jointly following the lead of Los Angeles County and its Department of Public Health when it comes to dealing with coronavirus

The five neighboring cities regularly collaborate on matters of public safety and response to natural and man-made disasters, large-scale regional public events and emergency preparedness.

In response to the latest new cases of novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County declared a level three local emergency March 4 enabling local agencies with their own public health departments (Pasadena and Long Beach) to transition into full preparedness mode and makes them eligible for state and federal funding for any increase in COVID-19 cases. Under the emergency declaration and from a regional emergency management perspective, all local jurisdictions within Los Angeles County fall under this public health declaration, including the five Westside cities.

Together and within their local jurisdictions, the five cities undergo emergency management training and meet regularly in preparation for a range of emergency scenarios. Each city, in standard preparation for any emergency or disaster, has plans in place for continuity of government services and business operations.

At this moment, westside cities continue to urge the public to stay away from sick people; wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand cleaner; keep hands away from eyes, nose and mouth; disinfect public counters, desks, common areas, phones and keyboards; use disinfectant wipes identified for use against the flu and coronaviruses; if you have symptoms (fever, cough, vomiting, difficulty breathing) stay home and call your doctor; remain home until you have spoken with your doctor or health provider and are cleared to return to work; and cover your coughs and sneezes.

The westside cities will continue to follow the lead of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in implementing protocols for public spaces and in messaging to the community.

For more information, West Hollywood residents are urged to call Lisa Marie Belsanti at (323) 513-7861.

