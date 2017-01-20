LOS ANGELES — The three-day winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors began Jan. 17 in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Eric Garcetti among the 28 Southland mayors set to attend and Vice President-elect Mike Pence scheduled to speak at a luncheon.

The first day’s agenda included Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch making a presentation on his city’s Ambassador Program, which was announced in June as the small cities winner of the City Livability Award.

The program coordinates local government, private and nonprofit organizations to address homelessness and improve the city’s quality of life. It provides hospitality, safety and social services to residents, businesses and individuals in need.

“Our ambassadors’ consistent presence and knowledge of those in need has allowed for efficient coordination of outreach and services to the homeless, producing a 50 percent decrease in the number of people in our annual homeless count,” Mirisch said last year.

“The ambassadors presence on our city streets has led to a reduction in aggressive panhandling and provides a sense of safety and enhanced quality of life.”

Garcetti participated in a news conference Jan. 18 on bipartisan immigration efforts, along with Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait and their counterparts from Seattle, Gresham, Oregon, and Providence, Rhode Island.

Garcetti, who is chair of the conference’s Latino Alliance, also led a discussion panel with Tait and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, the co-chairs of the conference’s Immigration Reform Task Force; Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, the chair of the conference’s Mayors & Police Chiefs Task Force; and Seattle Police Department Chief Kathleen M. O’Toole.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, the vice chair of the Ports and Exports Task Force, is scheduled to speak Jan. 19 at a meeting of the task force.

A record 312 mayors registered for the meeting at the Capitol Hilton Hotel to engage with administration officials and congressional and business leaders to ensure the health and economic recovery of America’s cities, according to conference officials.

In addition to Garcetti, Tait, Garcia and Mirisch, other area mayors registered for the meeting are David Mejia (Alhambra); Albert Robles (Carson); Jim B. Clarke (Culver City); Mark E. Henderson (Gardena); Vivian Romero (Montebello); Mitchell Ing (Monterey Park); Bob J. Archuleta (Pico Rivera); and Lauren Meister (West Hollywood).