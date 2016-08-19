HOLLYWOOD — As Straw Productions is presenting the world premiere of “As Straw Before the Wind,” a new play that offers a window into the life experience of a Filipina nurse who survived the trauma of World War II, only to discover that her war is not yet over.

Written by Felix Racelis, under the direction of Lesley Asistio, the production is being presented weekends at the Ruby Theatre at The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd.

“As Straw Before the Wind” recounts the story of Nene Santos, a Filipina nurse and the owner-operator, of a fictionalized 1993 San Gabriel Valley convalescent home.

Santos has ambitious plans to expand her business, which she intends to leave to her daughter and primary assistant, Pilita, who has her own agenda.

Santos confronts a string of setbacks and obstacles in her quest. Flashbacks of the horrendous experience she and her family endured during World War II haunt her psyche and lead to a revelation of a long kept family secret.

“This is a very personal story for me, having grown up with survivors of World War II,” playwright Racelis said. “The majority of the women in my family, including my mother, were nurses, and one of my mother’s best friends was one of the nurses stationed on the island of Corregidor during the Battle of Corregidor in 1942.

“‘Nene Santos’ is a composite character of many of those courageous women who survived the ordeal of the war, and who lived their lives with grace and stoicism. All of them are now departed.

“Their memories and spirit continue to both haunt and inspire me. As a playwright, it’s important for me to bring these stories to the stage and to a universal audience.”

“As Straw Before the Wind” is staged at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through Sept. 4, with Sunday shows at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person for general admission and $12 for students, senior citizens and groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased by calling Brown Paper Tickets at (800) 838-3006, or online at http://strawbefore.brownpapertickets.com.