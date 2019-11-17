Awards season begins with Hollywood Film Awards

Entertainment Hollywood Local News

BEVERLY HILLS — Al Pacino, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern and Taron Egerton were among the performers honored Nov. 3 at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards.

The event is billed as the unofficial opening of Hollywood’s awards season, which will culminate with the Oscars in February.

Theron, who portrays journalist Megyn Kelly in the upcoming “Bombshell,” received the Career Achievement Award at the Beverly Hilton ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Rob Riggle.

Antonio Banderas, who stars in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” received the Hollywood Actor Award, while Zellweger, acclaimed for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy,” received the Hollywood Actress Award.

Zellweger said that the experience of playing Judy Garland was “one of those rare opportunities that essentially make no sense at all, but becomes your greatest accomplishment.”

Dern, appearing in the upcoming “Marriage Story,” was honored with the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award, and Pacino (“The Irishman”) received the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award.

Egerton received the Breakout Actor Award following his portrayal of Elton John in “Rocketman.”

Pacino took time to acknowledge many of his fellow honorees and friends as he accepted the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award. After a presentation from her mentor Martin Scorsese, Hollywood Producer Award recipient Emma Tillinger Koskoff delivered an emotional speech, offering a tear-filled thank you to the legendary director and producer.

In a touching moment between Hollywood Career Achievement Award presenter Nicole Kidman and this year’s honoree Charlize Theron, Kidman remarked that “we don’t get to choose our heroes, but through this journey, I got to work with one of mine.” 

Dakota Johnson took the stage to present Antonio Banderas with the Hollywood Actor Award, and reflected upon her realization that Banderas has become one of the most influential people in her life. He accepted by dedicating the award to Dakota, and his daughter Stella, who was in the room to share the night with him. 

Viola Davis presented Cynthia Erivo with the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award, calling her “fearlessness personified” as she takes on the role of Harriet Tubman. Ray Romano brought the laughs as he showered praise upon Hollywood Breakout Actor honoree Egerton, pointing out how unfair it is that Egerton is not only endlessly talented, but funny as well.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon turned up to honor their “Ford v Ferrari” director James Mangold, while Robert Downey Jr. was on hand to laud “Honey Boy” actor and screenwriter Shia LeBeouf with the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award.”  Former co-stars Jennifer Garner and Olivia Wilde celebrated Wilde’s Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award, each sharing humorous tales of their adventures together on set.

Among the awards presented at the event included: Breathrough Screenwriter: Shia LeBeouf for “Honey Boy;” Breakout Actress: Cynthia Erivo for “Harriett;” Breakthrough Director: Olivia Wilde for “Booksmart;” Hollywood Blockbuster: “Avengers: Endgame;” and Song Award: Pharrell Williams for “Letter to my Godfather,” from “The Black Godfather.”

Other awards included: Filmmaker: Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite;” Producer: Emma Tillinger Koskoff for “The Irishman;” Director: James Mangold for “Ford vs. Ferrari;” Screenwriter: Anthony McCarten for  “The Two Popes;” Animation Award: “Toy Story 4;” and Cinematography: Mihai Malaimare Jr., for “Jojo Rabbit.”

More awards included: Film Composer: Randy Newman for “Marriage Story;” Editor: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for “Ford v Ferrari;” Visual Effects: Pablo Helman for “The Irishman;” Sound: Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven Morrow for “Ford v Ferrari;” Hollywood Costume Design Award: Anna Mary Scott Robbins for “Downton Abbey;” Hollywood Make-Up and Hair Styling Award: Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi and Barrie Gower for “Rocketman” and Hollywood Production Design Award: Ra Vincent for “Jojo Rabbit.”

