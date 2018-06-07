LOS ANGELES — Nearly 100 people gathered at City Hall May 31 to share ideas and plan for future beautification projects to make local communities cleaner, greener and more sustainable.

Keep Los Angeles Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, held its first-ever Beautification Summit to bring together leaders and change makers from local community-based organizations for educational presentations, networking opportunities and a resource fair.

Board of Public Works Commissioner Aura Garcia and representatives from Keep California Beautiful and its affiliate Keep Los Angeles Beautiful were in attendance.

“Today’s Keep Los Angeles Beautiful Beautification Summit was inspiring and resulted in conversations and ideas about beautification projects in our local communities,” Garcia said. “We hope to have more events like this in the future to continue providing valuable information, sharing innovative ideas, and networking with like-minded community organizations. Together we can create change and continue to build a beautiful and sustainable Los Angeles.”

Presentations were given by various city departments that share the same vision of a clean and sustainable Los Angeles. The event program included the Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti discussing the Sustainable Development Goals; City Plants sharing the importance of trees for natural cooling shade and clean air along with information about programs that bring free trees to residents in Los Angeles; and MyLA311 doing a demonstration on how to report issues such as graffiti and bulky item removal on streets.

In addition, attendees heard from Keep America Beautiful about the funding opportunities offered to its affiliates that include grants for recycling programs, preventing cigarette litter, and community cleanups and tree planting projects.

Keep Los Angeles Beautiful was established in 2007 and is a citywide volunteer-based community improvement and education campaign to engage residents, businesses, and local government in programs that prevent litter and promote the reduction of waste through reuse and recycling and beautification projects.

Through public-private partnerships and strategic alliances, the organization works with thousands of volunteers to clean up, beautify and improve neighborhoods to uphold the quality of life and protect community environments in the city of Los Angeles.