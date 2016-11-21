For Jewish teens, a bar or bat mitzvah signifies a rite of passage into the faith. When they turn 13, they are considered to be practicing adults in the temple. It’s tradition to celebrate with a big party.

But Hollywood-area Jewish families are taking the extravagance of bar mitzvahs, and their budgets, to new heights. While industry estimates mark the average bar or bat mitzvah budget at anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000, lavish Hollywood celebrations can top out at around $5 million.

According to some, it’s like a race to out-do one another. Because Hollywood is the epicenter of the entertainment industry, pocketbooks are more likely to be stuffed with cash. Requests and expectations that would seem lofty or even insane in other parts of the country are just par for the course.

Not only do they have to compete with other bar and bat mitzvahs, but these parties have to rival events like the Emmys and the Oscars. Because both guests and hosts often attend those award ceremonies, they want to make sure their sons and daughters have a party that blows everybody away.

These families plan their gatherings two or three years in advance. While some spend up to $4 or $5 million, the average Hollywood bar or bat mitzvah costs around $300,000. Instead of a pasta buffet or a sit-down dinner with roast chicken (or chicken fingers for the kids), the menu includes Chilean sea bass with truffled mashed potatoes.

Even the competition for the “good rabbi” is fierce. Families may have to pay for outside Torah teachings and preparatory services for their children.

And now, destination bar and bat mitzvahs are trending. In order to entice powerful guests to actually attend the event, families are opting to spend millions on bar and bat mitzvah cruises and trips for their guests. Some go to Israel for a traditional feel; others head to the Serengeti on safari.

And of course, the entertainment goes way beyond a boring DJ or stuffy klezmer band. Mariah Carey, Drake, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West have all performed at these multi-million dollar coming-of-age celebrations. Sometimes it helps to have connections. Other times, parents are charged a hefty fee.

It’s all about keeping up appearances for these Hollywood families. But it seems like the whole meaning is getting lost. Really, a bar or bat mitzvah represents the teen’s covenant with God — a promise to practice the Jewish faith as an adult. Although it’s important to celebrate that connection, as well as the hard work these 13-year-olds put into the services, some movers and shakers may be taking things a bit too far.