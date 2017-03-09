More than 100 stars from television’s hottest shows, including “This Is Us,” “The Walking Dead,” “Orphan Black,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Flash,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” are set to converge at the 34th annual PaleyFest Los Angeles, Hollywood’s ultimate TV fan festival, March 17-26 at the Dolby Theatre.

Among the participants scheduled are: Kerry Washington, Guillermo Diaz, Tony Goldwyn, Joe Morton (“Scandal”); Angela Bassett, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”); Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”); LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Linda Hunt (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Melissa Benoist, David Harewood (“Supergirl”); Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Jesse Williams, Jason George, Debbie Allen (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and James Corden (“The Late Late Show”).

Fans can expect access to special screenings, exclusive conversations and behind-the-scenes scoops and breaking news from the stars and creative minds behind their favorite series.

The festival benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society. The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archives of television and radio content, more than 160,000 programs spanning the history of media, including the recently launched African-American, Hispanic and LGBT collections.

Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home to a selection of clips and the full-length discussions from the festival. Subscribers can view footage from the event by visiting hulu.com/paleyfest.

For updates and to purchase tickets, visit www.paleyfest.org or download the Paley App at paley.me/app.

SHINE: The first African-American transgender model, Tracey Norman, celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine and Emmy-winning actress Loretta Devine are among the honorees at the third annual Truth Awards, recognizing trailblazers impacting the Black LGBT community, to be held on March 11, at the Taglyan Cultural Complex.

The event will be hosted by actress Angela Robinson of Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and Have Nots” and the special musical guest is two-time Grammy winner Ann Nesby, former lead singer of the R&B and gospel group, Sounds of Blackness.

Presenters will include Sherri Shepherd (“Trial and Error”), Renee Lawless (also of “The Haves and Have Nots”), Gabrielle Dennis (“Rosewood”), Parnell Damone Marcano (“Greenleaf”) and more. Tickets can be purchased at www.truthawards3.eventbrite.com.

CHOW DOWN: Had a ball this week meeting Josh Denny at Henry’s Restaurant & Bar in Columbia, South Carolina, and participating in the taping of his Food Network show “Ginormous!”

The spotlighted dish was a super-sized version of this spot’s popular Hungry Bennett, a cheesy hash brown casserole covered with chicken fried steak, Applewood smoked bacon slices, spicy n sweet sausage patties, eggs over easy and American cheese, then topped with homemade sausage gravy. It weighed in at 12 pounds.

The red-headed Philadelphia native, by way of Minneapolis, joked about how they push a lot of food on you down south. He also shared that he does go through a diet regimen while the series is on hiatus, but catches a break in that he doesn’t have to wolf down those entire platters in a sitting. Be on the lookout for the episode when it airs later this season.

CLIPPETTES: The music of Jelly Roll Morton and George Gershwin will be celebrated on March 10 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall by the Aaron Diehl Trio with Cécile McLorin Salvant. Opening is Jason Moran’s supergroup, Fats Waller Dance Party …

The legendary Dick Gregory commands The Main Room at the Hollywood Improv on March 11 …

The Lox, featuring Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch, bring their Filthy America … It’s Beautiful tour to the Belasco Theater on March 13 …

Comedian Shang hosts Laugholution Live on March 14 at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood …

Murs is in concert at the Roxy on March 16. Also that evening, pianist/composer Cameron Graves & the West Coast Get Down are having an album release party for “Planetary Prince” at the Troubadour.

TC ON TV: March 10 – “Burning Sands” (Netflix): The pride and hazards of fraternity pledging is depicted in this drama starring Trevor Jackson, Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Imani Hakim and Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”).

March 11 – “Being” (Centric): The docu-series returns with a profile on Chrisette Michele, who addresses her controversial decision to perform at the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Ball and how she’s dealt with the clap back. “Jerrod Carmichael: 8” (HBO): The comic scores his second network stand-up special. “Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child” (Reelz): This film uses the guitarist’s own words to tell his story and is filled with rare photographs and film footage from the family archive. It also contains his legendary hits together with never before heard live performances, studio recordings and demos – including some of the final songs Hendrix was writing and recording just before his untimely death in September 1970.

March 12 – “American Crime” (ABC): Writer John Ridley’s series returns with this arc on social work led by regulars Regina King and Felicity Huffman.

March 13 – “Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special Event” (PBS): The Welsh soul singer performs his hits along with special guest Alison Krauss. “Hip Hop Squares” (VH1): The third season kicks off with two new episodes per night hosted by comedian DeRay Davis. Celebrity contestants and squares will include the series’ producer Ice Cube, Teyana Taylor, T.I.P., Amber Rose, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, French Montana, Mel B, Nelly, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Master P, Monica, Cedric the Entertainer, Keri Hilson, Bobby Brown and Bell Biv DeVoe.

March 15 – “Star” (Fox): Big Boi guests in this season ender. “Greenleaf” (OWN): 2016′s number one new cable series for women returns for a split season of eight episodes with the remaining airing in late summer. “Hap & Leonard” (Sundance): The unlikely lifelong best friends, played by James Purefoy and Michael K. Williams, are back for more 80s-southern mayhem.

March 16 – “Braxton Family Values” (WE): The sixth season promises to shed light on the relationship between Toni Braxton and Birdman and more. “The History of Comedy” (CNN): “Cultural Divide” explores the evolution of racial humor. “Hustle & Soul” (WE): This new culinary docu-series follows Lawrence Page, owner and head chef of the famed Greenwich Village eatery relocated to Brooklyn, The Pink Tea Cup. “The 2017 Woodies” (MTV): Rap legend Rick Ross will host and perform.

TASTY QUIP: “Artists now and artists historically have used their voice. Whether it’s Paul Robeson, Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, whether it’s Harry Belafonte, it’s a critical time for us as citizens; it’s a critical time to be involved, and it’s a critical time to be active and have sustainable activism.” – DANNY GLOVER to Ebony

As featured in the Los Angeles Wave and Independent, Tasty Clips is one of the leading entertainment newspaper columns on the West Coast, serving nearly one million weekly readers. To reach Bill Vaughan, send email to tastyclips@yahoo.com or via Twitter @tastyclips.