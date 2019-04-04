HOLLYWOOD — “Black Panther” and “black-ish” were the big winners in the motion picture and television categories at the 50th NAACP Image Awards ceremony held March 30 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” — nominated for 13 awards — collected nine of them during the ceremony, including a win for Outstanding Motion Picture and Chadwick Boseman bringing home Outstanding Actor honors for lead actor.

Boseman wasn’t alone, as castmates Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira took home top supporting actor and supporting actress honors, respectively, and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler was declared best director.

ABC’s “black-ish” won six awards making a clean sweep of the acting categories, with Anthony Anderson chosen Outstanding Actor; Tracee Ellis Ross winning Outstanding Actress; Marcus Scribner grabbing Outstanding Supporting Actor and Marsai Martin snagging Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Singer Beyonce was chosen Entertainer of the Year and Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters received the Chairman’s Award.

Much of the focus leading up to the show was on actor Jussie Smollett, nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series for his role on “Empire.”

Smollett recently had charges dropped against him in Chicago after being accused of staging an alleged January hate-crime attack against himself in a well-publicized series of incidents.

He did not attend the event, but that didn’t keep comedian Chris Rock from firing a few barbs at the actor-singer during Rock’s time on stage.

Smollett lost the supporting actor award to Jesse Williams, who was honored for his work on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Other television winners included: Outstanding Comedy Series, “black-ish” (ABC); Outstanding Drama Series, “Power” (Starz); Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, Omari Hardwick, “Power” (Starz); Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, Taraji P. Henson, “Empire” (Fox); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Jesse Williams, “Grey’s Anatomy (ABC); and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Lynn Whitfield, “Greenleaf” (OWN).

More television winners were: Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series, Kerry Washington, “How to Get Away With Murder” — Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (ABC); Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special, The Bobby Brown Story (BET); Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special, Michael B. Jordan, “Fahrenheit 451” (HBO); and Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special, Regina King, “Seven Seconds” (Netflix).

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special), “Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama” (OWN); Outstanding Talk Series, “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch); Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series), “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN); Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special), “Black Girls Rock!” (BET).

Additional television winners included: Outstanding Children’s Program, “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior); Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series), Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC); Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) -Individual or Ensemble, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith – “Red Table Talk“ (Facebook Watch) and Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble, Steve Harvey – “Family Feud” (Syndication).

Winners in recording categories included: Outstanding New Artist, Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records); Outstanding Male Artist, Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records); Outstanding Female Artist, H.E.R. (MBK/RCA Records); Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” – Kendrick Lamar, SZA; Outstanding Jazz Album, “The Story of Jaz” – Jazmin Ghent featuring Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott, Philippe Saisse; and Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary), “Unstoppable” – Koryn Hawthorne (RCA Inspirational).

Other recording winners were: Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album, “This Is America” – Childish Gambino (RCA Records); Outstanding Song, Traditional, “Long As I Live” – Toni Braxton (Def Jam Recordings); Outstanding Song – Contemporary, “Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records); Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation, “Black Panther The Album Music From and Inspired By” – Kendrick Lamar, SZA featuring 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, Travis Scott (Interscope Records); and Outstanding Album, “Ella Mai” – Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records).

In literary categories, winners were: Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction, “An American Marriage” – Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill); Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction, “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics” – Donna Brazile; (Author), Yolanda Caraway (Author), Leah Daughtry (Author), Minyon Moore (Author), Veronica Chambers (With), (St. Martin’s Press); Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author “Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family” – David Mann (Author), Tamela Mann (Author), Shaun Saunders (With), (W Publishing); and Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography “Becoming” Michelle Obama (Crown).

Other literary winners were: Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional, “Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life” – Daymond John (Author), Daniel Paisner(With), (Currency); Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry, “Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart” – Alice Walker (Author) (37 Ink/Atria Books); Outstanding Literary Work – Children, “Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race” – Margot Lee Shetterly (Author), Laura Freeman (Illustrator), (Harper); and “Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens, “Harbor Me, ” Jacqueline Woodson (Nancy M. Paulsen).

In the documentary categories, “Amazing Grace” (Sundial Pictures/Neon) won for the most Outstanding Film Documentary and “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland” (HBO) won for the Most Outstanding Television Documentary.

In writing categories, Trevor Noah, Steve Budow, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Dan Amira, Lauren Sarver Means, Daniel Radosh, David Angelo, Devin Trey Delliquanti, Zachary DiLanzo of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) won for the Most Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Kay Oyegun won for “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life episode of “This Is Us” (NBC) for the Most Outstanding Writing in Drama Series.

J. David Shanks won for “Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death” (Netflix) for the Most Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture made for television and Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole won for “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios) for the Most Outstanding Writing for a Motion Picture made for film.

In the directing categories, Donald Glover won the Most Oustanding Directing in a Comedy Series for “Atlanta” (FX Networks) and Deborah Ann Chow won for the Most Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for “Better Call Saul” (AMC).

Tracy Heather Strain won the Most Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television) for “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart” (PBS) and Ryan Coogler won the Most Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film) for “Black Panther” (Marvel Studios).

Samuel L. Jackson won the Most Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film) for his work in “Incredibles 2” (Disney and Pixar Animation Studios).