HOLLYWOOD — The president/CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce has been named to the same post with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which will have its first change in leadership in a quarter-century.

Rana Ghadban, who previously worked with the Calabasas and Chatsworth/Porter Ranch chambers, will officially become the Hollywood Chamber president/CEO on Jan. 1, but she will join the organization in December for a one-month transition period. She has been the Simi Valley chamber’s president for the past two years.

“As the first new president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in over 26 years, our presidential search committee did not want to leave any stone unturned in the search for the best candidate,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, who chaired the search effort.

Zarrinnam indicated that over a nine-month period the committee conducted an expansive worldwide search and interviewed a wide variety of qualified candidates. The committee reviewed more than 350 candidates’ resumes.

“As the interview committee went through the lengthy search process, Rana rose to the top as the best candidate,” said Donelle Dadigan, chair of the chamber’s board of directors. “She met and exceeded all of the attributes and qualifications the committee liked to see in our next chamber president.”

Ghadban will replace Leron Gubler, who will retire at the end of the year after leading the chamber since 1992. He is the longest-serving CEO on the organization’s history.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce constitutes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” Ghadban said in a statement released by the chamber. “I am looking forward to working for one of the most famous chambers of commerce in the world.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is the second largest chamber of commerce in Los Angeles County, with an annual budget of $2.4-million.

The Hollywood chamber is best known for its administration of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and as the trademark holder for the Hollywood sign.

“I am pleased to see someone with Rana’s experience selected to lead the Chamber,” Gubler said. “I believe she will take the Hollywood Chamber to the next level of effectiveness and success.”