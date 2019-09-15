Hollywood Local News

Bridge housing shelter opens at former library

Posted on Author Independent Wire Services Comment(0) 327 Views

LOS ANGELES — The Gardner Library Women’s Bridge Housing shelter, which opened Sept. 10 in a residential area of Hollywood, will serve as a temporary refuge for homeless women.

The facility at 1403 N. Gardner St. previously housed a city library.

“The Gardner Street Women’s Bridge Housing Center is more than beds and services,” said City Councilman Ryu, who represents the west and north parts of Hollywood. “It is the product of a city and a community working hand in hand. It is the proof that when we listen to each other, trust one another and work together toward a common solution, we can build something that works and something that lasts.”

The facility includes 30 beds and is equipped with a kitchen and dining area and a garden, and residents will have access to services such as counseling and life skills development on site.

“A Bridge Home is saving lives by getting homeless Angelenos indoors now as new, long-lasting supportive and affordable housing is being built,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

The Bridge Home shelter is funded completely by Proposition HHH, and its objective is to transfer homeless people into permanent supportive housing.

The first round of residents are expected to move in Sept. 16.

The facility will be operated by the Weingart Center, a nonprofit that provides homeless housing and services in Los Angeles.

“The Weingart Center is thrilled to partner with Councilmember Ryu and the city of Los Angeles to provide critical housing and services for women,” said former state Sen. Kevin Murray, president and CEO of the Weingart Center. “We are working to ensure that every staff member — from security to the licensed clinical social workers — are women, so that it is truly a center by women, for women.”

The Gardner Library Bridge Housing site is one of six homeless housing projects currently open, under construction or under review in Council District 4. The 100-bed emergency shelter at the LGBT Center’s Anita May Rosenstein Camp opened in April of this year.

Originally opened in 1959, the Gardner Street Library closed down in 2003 when the larger Will and Ariel Durant branch opened nearby, and it sat vacant until reopening as bridge housing.

