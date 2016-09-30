LOS ANGELES — Actress and director Jodie Foster will receive a film-excellence award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles at its annual awards gala, the academy has announced.

Foster will be presented with BAFTA Los Angeles’ Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film on Oct. 28. The award is given to a person “upon whose work is stamped the indelible mark of authorship and commitment, and who has lifted the craft to new heights.”

“It seems fitting that in this 40th anniversary year of both ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Bugsy Malone,’ we are honoring Jodie’s remarkable trail-blazing career at the Britannia Awards,” said Kieran Breen, BAFTA Los Angeles chairman. “It takes a rare and special talent to launch an international career with two amazingly different performances, and Jodie’s choices as an actor and director have continued to earn a deserved reputation as one of the most versatile professionals of our time.”

Previous recipients of the award include Robert Downey Jr., George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day Lewis, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg.

Foster, 53, won Academy Awards and Golden Globes in 1989 for “The Accused” and in 1992 for “The Silence of the Lambs.”

She also earned Golden Globe nominations for her work in “Carnage,” “The Brave One,” “Contact,” “Nell” and “Freaky Friday.” She was nominated for Oscars for “Nell” and for her supporting role in “Taxi Driver.”

She began her career as a child appearing on television shows such as “Mayberry R.F.D.,” “Gunsmoke” and “Adam-12.” After drawing critical acclaim for her work in films such as “Taxi Driver” and “Freaky Friday,” she took a break from acting to attend Yale University, graduating in 1985 with a literature degree.

Her career soared when she portrayed a rape victim in “The Accused,” and she established herself as a star with her 1991 role as FBI agent Clarice Starling in “The Silence of the Lambs.”

She has directed a handful of films, including “Little Man Tate,” “The Beaver” and more recently “Money Monster.” She has also directed episodes of the television series “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of

Cards.”