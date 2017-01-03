On Dec. 26, many awoke to news on Twitter that pop icon Britney Spears had died. But since then, the headlines have been proven false. A spokesperson for Spears clarified that the tweet had been a hoax.





Sony Music Global had been hacked that morning. OurMine Security Group, a suspicious group of hackers which ironically markets their security services by hacking celebrity accounts, has not claimed responsibility — but a number of Hollywood and IT insiders believe that the Spears hoax was the work of this mysterious group.





OurMine’s intentions are confusing. While it has not been proven to be hacking maliciously, its tactics seem to be fairly underhanded. The company seems to have thrown a thin white veil over its black hat practices, causing massive confusion among online communities.





OurMine has hacked the accounts of a number of celebrities and IT elites, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg’s Twitter and Pinterest accounts, the Quora account of Google CEO Sundar Picha, the account of Twitter’s co-founder Jack Dorsey, and high-profile online news sources like TechCrunch and BuzzFeed.





Last week, OurMine also hacked a number of Marvel Studios accounts, Netflix, the NFL Network, and Fox News.





OurMine has not taken responsibility for the Britney Spears death hoax, but Sony Music Global was quick to accuse the hackers.











The tweet, which has since been deleted, reads:



“We saw a new IP logged into the account a few minutes ago

and the tweet is posted by a new IP

so @britneyspears is still alive

#OurMine”





Sony is still fighting the effects of its infamous 2014 hack, which halted the release of “The Interview,” a comedy starring Seth Rogen and James Franco and poking fun at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.





A North Korean cyberattack squad has been deemed responsible for the hack, which also disclosed information regarding the pre-production of the Steve Jobs biopic “Jobs,” and Snapchat’s efforts to launch a music label. That breach also gained access to the Social Security numbers of 47,000 Sony employees, including Judd Apatow and Sylvester Stallone.

Cybersecurity is on the rise, especially this year. In November, Gmail accounts were infected with malware. Yahoo has been hacked twice in recent years, affecting some 1.5 billion users. A number of Gmail accounts were also breached during the 2016 presidential election, which lead to an alleged account of Russian hackers influencing the election outcome. It’s still unclear how many of Gmail’s one billion users have been affected.