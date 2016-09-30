LOS ANGELES — Cal State Los Angeles President William A. Covino welcomed elected officials and civic and community leaders Sept. 19 to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Cal State L.A. Downtown.

Covino told the crowd that the university welcomed the opportunity to bring degree and professional programs to downtown Los Angeles.

“As the city’s premier public comprehensive university, we have a great responsibility,” he said. “It is our responsibility to think beyond traditional models of higher education. We must be as innovative and dynamic in our approach to education in the city we call home. It’s our responsibility to do more. That’s why we’re here.”

Among those who attended were county Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and City Councilman Jose Huizar, both of whom represent the area that includes Cal State L.A. Downtown. Other elected officials included Assemblyman Ed Chau and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez.

Representatives from the offices of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, state Sen. Ed Hernandez and Assemblyman Miguel Santiago also were on hand.

“Cal State L.A. provides rich and innovative learning experiences designed to produce leaders locally, regionally and globally,” Cal State L.A. Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Lynn Mahoney said. “Through academic excellence and scholarship, our timely and relevant programs will continue to fulfill workforce demands.”

Added Vice President Jose A. Gomez: “I’m excited by the enthusiasm that Cal State L.A. Downtown has generated.”

Cal State L.A. Downtown opened in January 2016 with the mission of providing university programs and teaching in the heart of Los Angeles. The 21,000-square-feet, state-of-the-art facility is located at West 8th Street and South Grand Avenue, at the edge of the Financial District.

The area is experiencing a residential development boom, with thousands of apartments under construction or in the pipeline. The new campus is a short distance from important downtown commercial centers including the Figueroa Corridor, Arts District, Fashion District and Civic Center.

Cal State L.A. offers undergraduate and graduate programs at the site, as well as professional development and certificate programs. Program offerings focus on meeting the needs of working professionals, those in career transition and those seeking personal enrichment.

Cal State L.A. Dean of Professional and Global Education Eric Bullard said the facility has also been a resource for the community, including government and nonprofit agencies that have hosted meetings and training sessions at the site. The university is planning to expand its footprint downtown by adding more space for classes and programs, Bullard said.

“Cal State L.A. Downtown awareness and interest continues to grow amongst residents and workers,” he said. “As a result, the evolution of our programs and courses is an ever-evolving process and key in attracting and addressing the needs of both current and future students.”