HOLLYWOOD — Capitol Records began a yearlong celebration of its 75th anniversary Nov. 15 with the unveiling of a “Star of Recognition” and a proclamation declaring it Capitol Records Day in the city of Los Angeles.

Katy Perry, Capitol Music Group Chairman/CEO Steve Barnett, Universal Music Group Chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge and former Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge were among those taking part in the event outside the iconic Capitol Records tower on Vine Street.

“Walking into Capitol, I still get a lot of excitement and it means a lot to me every time I walk through those doors and see all the pictures and all the history and know all the studios … and all the music that’s been made,” Perry said.

Barnett heaped praise on Perry, calling her “an artist who represents everything that Capitol stands for — timeless music and unparalleled artistry.”

The event began what is billed as a yearlong celebratory event, which will include vinyl reissues of 75 albums, the release of a photo-and-essay book tracking the history of the record label, and the development of a documentary series featuring episodes directed by past and present Capitol Records artists.

Also to mark the occasion, the spire atop the Capitol Records tower on Vine Street — which continuously emits a Morse Code signal spelling out “Hollywood” will change its signal to instead spell “Capitol 75.” That signal will be sent out for the next year.

The vinyl reissue program will include 75 albums chosen by a panel of music journalists, authors and artists, with the albums representing a variety of eras and musical styles.

The albums include “The Beatles,” Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me,” Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” Bobby Darin’s “You’re the Reason I’m Living,” Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons,” Neil Diamond’s “The Jazz Singer,” Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Luck of the Draw” and Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle.”