HOLLYWOOD — Carl and Rob Reiner were jointly honored April 7, sinking their hands and feet into cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theater and becoming the first father-and-son team to do so at the same time.

“I’ve known this guy for almost all of his life,” Carl Reiner said, with his arm around his son. “I didn’t know him in vitro.”

The 95-year-old Hollywood legend heaped praise on his son, listing “The Princess Bride,” which Rob directed, as one of his three favorite movies of all time.

“Every time you feel low, put on ‘The Princess Bride’ and you’ll go away smiling,” he said, then broke into the film’s famous line, “My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

Rob Reiner, 70, joked that he and his father should sink their “bald heads” into the cement. He then told the crowd how he idolized his famous father as a child.

“I looked up to him. He stood for everything I wanted to be in life,” he said. “And when I was a little boy, 8 years old … I went to my mother and I said to her, ‘I want to change my name.’ And she went to my father and said, ‘You know, Rob, he said he wants to change his name.’ And my dad was so upset because, oh my God, this poor kid, he has to live up to, you know, the shadow of [being] Carl Reiner’s son. So he came to me and he said, ‘Robby, what do you want to change your name to?’ And I said, ‘Carl.’

“So here we are, Carl and Carl,” he joked.

The ceremony was held as part of the TCM Classic Film Festival, which ran through April 9 at various Hollywood venues.

“Carl Reiner is a genuine comedy pioneer, a breakthrough artist from Hollywood’s golden era,” Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz said in advance of the ceremony. “It’s never easy following in the footsteps of a force as innovative and creative as that, but Rob found his own way to success, as an actor, first as a vital part of the social relevance of ‘All in the Family,’ then as thoughtful director and producer of both comedies and dramas. Their’s is a family that belongs forever imprinted in Hollywood history.”

Carl Reiner was a Broadway performer when he joined Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca on “Your Show of Shows,” then rocketed to fame with his creation in 1961 of “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

He went on to direct films including “Oh God!” with George Burns and John Denver; the Steve Martin films “The Jerk,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid” and “The Man with Two Brains”; John Candy’s “Summer Rental” and Henry Winkler’s “The One and Only.”

He appeared in the film “Ocean’s 11” and its sequels, and continued to show up regularly on television shows such as “Boston Legal,” “Family Guy” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

Rob Reiner rose to fame as an actor, portraying Archie Bunker’s notoriously liberal son-in-law Michael “Meathead” Stivic on “All in the Family.” But he went on to make a bigger impact as a film director, hitting it big with the mock documentary “This is Spinal Tap,” in which he also starred.

He followed that up by helming the coming-of-age drama “Stand By Me,” the storybook fantasy “The Princess Bride” and the romance “When Harry Met Sally.”

His other directing credits include “Misery,” “A Few Good Men,” “Ghosts of Mississippi,” “The American President,” “The Bucket List” and “And So It Goes.”