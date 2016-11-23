LOS ANGELES — The annual Live L.A. Give L.A. fund-raising drive for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is underway.

Actress Drew Barrymore is leading the holiday-season campaign this year, helping raise money to support the hospital’s mission of defeating childhood cancer, heart defects, neurological disorders, bone and skeletal conditions and other catastrophic conditions ailing children in Los Angeles.

“I grew up in Los Angeles, and I now raise my children here,” Barrymore said. “I believe that every child in our community should be able to receive the best care possible, and with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles we’re lucky enough to have that.

“Over the years, I’ve been able to have incredible hands-on experiences at the hospital, meeting these heroic kids battling the toughest illnesses: cancer, brain tumors, heart defects, traumatic injuries and many other diseases. The passion in CHLA’s doctors, nurses and research scientists caring for these kids is extraordinary. … The Live L.A. Give L.A. campaign will make sure your donations support this essential lifesaving work and create happier and healthier lives for all children.”

Dollars raised from the Live L.A. Give L.A. campaign will support the hospital’s Helping Hands Fund, which ensures that every patient treated at the hospital receives the critical, lifesaving care they need.

“Helping children heal is our primary mission and we cannot achieve this without community support,” said Paul Viviano, president and CEO of the hospital. “While some children’s hospitals choose to focus on one area of child health, we focus on them all. With 350 programs and services just for children, we’re prepared to help children recover faster. Our mission to provide life-saving care for children in Los Angeles would not be possible without the backing of our community.”

Individuals who wish to support the campaign may donate online at CHLA.org/GiveLA.