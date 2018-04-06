LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted March 27 to name the Hollywood intersection where Pink’s Hot Dogs is located as “Pink’s Square.”

Pink’s opened in 1947 at the corner of La Brea and Melrose avenues. Its original owners, Paul and Betty Pink, had started out with a pushcart in 1939.

The restaurant is a well-known establishment to Hollywood residents and visitors, with long lines often stretching around the block and a wall filled with autographed pictures of the celebrities who have eaten there.

Pink’s also is known for menu items named after its celebrity customers, including the Martha Stewart Dog — relish, onions, bacon, chopped tomatoes, sauerkraut and sour cream — and the Huell Howser dog — two dogs in one bun with mustard, chili, cheese and onion.

“To date, the family has created over 35 combinations of hot dogs and a dozen variety of hamburgers to satisfy the varied taste of its patrons,” according to the motion introduced by City Councilman Paul Koretz and approved on a 14-0 vote.