LOS ANGELES — Late “Batman” star Adam West was honored June 15 at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall “bat signal.”

Thousands of people, including families with young children, came to downtown Los Angeles sporting Batman attire and other superhero garb to pay tribute to West, best known for playing the Caped Crusader on the 1960s television show “Batman.”

“I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to turn on the bat signal,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck said before he accompanied Mayor Eric Garcetti, who lit the signal in memory of West, who died June 9 at the age of 88 from leukemia.

Said Garcetti: “Adam West taught us that each one of us had a heart of gold.”

The Batmobile driven by West in the series was on display at the ceremony. Relatives of George Barris — who designed the iconic vehicle — were in attendance. Barris died in 2015.

Julie Newmar, one of three actresses to portray Catwoman in the “Batman” television series, also attended the ceremony.

Through his many iterations as the main character in comic books, TV shows and a film series, Batman helped protect the fictional Gotham City, and whenever city leaders needed his help they would light up the sky with a modified spotlight affixed with the emblem of a bat.