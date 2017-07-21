WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will host a WeHo Pedals Bike Share education class from 10 a.m. to noon July 23 at the WeHo Pedals Bike Share Hub at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

The class will offer a hands-on experience that aims to educate and encourage community members to use the WeHo Pedals system as informed, safe cyclists. Two instructors, designated by Sustainable Streets, will lead the class in practicing safe riding skills and learning how to use all of the features of a WeHo Pedals bike share bicycle.

Participants also will be taught West Hollywood’s local bicycle laws. Participation in the class is free and space is limited to 15 participants. All participants will receive a free helmet.

Unfortunately, walk-up participants cannot be accommodated.

To reserve a spot in the class, please visit www.wehopedals.com.