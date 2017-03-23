LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials announced March 16 that the city will offer weekday bus service to Griffith Park Observatory and the Greek Theatre, starting March 21, in an effort to reduce traffic in the area.

The city’s Department of Transportation already has weekend service through Griffith Park, but visitors will now be able to catch a DASH city bus seven days a week from the Red Line Vermont/Sunset Station.

“Griffith Park is an L.A. treasure — and everyone should be able to experience the amazing natural scenery, breathtaking views, and incredible attractions,” Garcetti said. “Expanded DASH service will give both Angelenos and visitors a convenient, affordable alternative to taking their cars up there — making it easier on the environment, taking the hassle out of finding a parking spot, and giving people more time to enjoy a place that has so much to offer.”

Hours of operation will be daily from noon to 10 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The DASH Observatory buses will run every 20 minutes, with stops in Griffith Park at the Greek Theatre, Griffith Observatory, and along Mt. Hollywood Drive and Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz Village.

“Griffith Park is the crown jewel of the city’s park system, but it is being loved to death,” said Councilman David Ryu, who represents the Griffith Park area. “This plan provides Angelenos and tourists with alternative transportation options which will improve overall traffic circulation, increase park access and provide safeguards for negatively impacted neighborhoods near Griffith Park and the Hollywood Sign.”

The expanded service is being funded from revenues generated by new paid parking stations in the Observatory parking lot and along its main access road.