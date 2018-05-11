WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will host two dog-focused events this month at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The group Pets Are Wonderful Support Los Angeles will hold its annual PAWS-apalooza Festival and Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 and the Vanderpump Dog Foundation will hold World Dog Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19.

The festival and marketplace event will include more than 40 exhibitors featuring pet-friendly products and services, as well as activities for kids including carnival games, face painting, balloon art and more.

Food trucks will provide a variety of food choices, drinks, snacks, and goodies. A canine costume contest also will be part of the festivities.

World Dog Day hopes to raise awareness about global dog abuse. Started in 2016, the event aims to create a better world for dogs, both domestically and internationally.

The city offers two dog parks at West Hollywood Park, one for small dogs and one for large dogs. Each area features expanses of open space with shade trees, small mounds and turf terraces and water stations.

The city also operates an off-leash dog park at William S. Hart Park, 8341 De Longpre Ave.

The city is a recognized leader in legislation that ensures the welfare of animals.

In April 2003, the city became the first municipality in the nation to prohibit cat declawing. In February 2010, the city passed an ordinance addressing the inhumane conditions endured by “puppy mill” animals by prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats in companion animal stores.

In September 2013, the city’s fur ordinance went into effect, which prohibits retail establishments from selling, trading, distributing, importing or exporting any fur product.

Admission for both dog events is free. Canine companions must attend on a leash.

Information: (323) 848-6460.