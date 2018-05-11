WEST HOLLYWOOD — May is National Bike Month and the city of West Hollywood is celebrating by encouraging community members to leave their cars at home and hop on a bicycle to get to work or to grab something to eat across town.

Organized by the League of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month helps to promote interest in healthy, sustainable and economic transportation options.

The city of West Hollywood has the following Bike Month promotions and events planned to support current and future cyclists:

New WeHo Pedals members will receive 20 percent off of new annual memberships in May when people sign up online at www.wehopedals.com and enter the BIKEMONTH2018 promo code. The annual membership gets users 90 minutes of ride time for 365 days across four bike share systems. The promo code will be valid through May 31.

To celebrate Bike to Work Week, the city will host a bike light giveaway to distribute free lights to passing cyclists beginning at 4:30 p.m. May 15 at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Vista Street in an effort to encourage bicycle safety.

The city also will host a pit stop for Bike to Work Day in collaboration with the West Hollywood Bicycle Coalition from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. May 17 at 8743 Santa Monica Blvd., just east of Hancock Avenue. Cyclists can enjoy coffee, snacks and giveaways during their morning commute break.

Members of the community who would like to try the city’s bike share program, WeHo Pedals, can do so for free May 17. WeHo Pedals will offer free ride time for new and existing members all day.

The city will host its monthly midday WeHo Pedals Bike Share Basics class from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 23 at the WeHo Pedals Bike Share Hub at Santa Monica Boulevard and North Olive Drive. The class aims to educate and encourage community members to use the bike share system as informed, safe and lawful cyclists.

The 90-minute workshop teaches how to unlock, adjust and use all of the features of a WeHo Pedals bike while practicing safe riding skills. The workshop also will include a group ride. Participation in the class is free and space is limited to 15 participants. Advance reservations are required. All participants will receive a free helmet.

To reserve a spot in the WeHo Pedals Bike Share Basics class, visit www.wehopedals.com.