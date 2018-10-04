LOS ANGELES — The Black Eyed Peas will perform at the grand finale concert for the first celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles, City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell announced last week.

The Black Eyed Peas will join the Native American rock group Redbone as the headlining acts of the concert, which is scheduled to take place in Grand Park Oct. 8.

“Our people finally have space to honor our ancestors and celebrate our heritage,” said Jamie Luis Gomez, who goes by the stage name Taboo with the Black Eyed Peas and is of Shoshone and Hopi heritage. “It’s an honor to lend the group’s support of this historic occasion for Los Angeles, and I want to thank Pat Vegas of Redbone for the opportunity to collaborate on the event.”

The Los Angeles City Council voted last year to eliminate Columbus Day as an official city holiday and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October.

“The addition of the Black Eyed Peas will help amplify the message to other municipalities across the country that replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day is essential if we are to ever eliminate the false narrative that Christopher Columbus discovered America,” said O’Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation who led the effort on the City Council to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

“I am grateful for the partnerships, as well as the opportunity to unite Angelenos and possibly take this movement to the next level by inspiring an entire country to effect change in their communities,” he said.

Both Grand Park and City Hall public spaces will be utilized for other activities planned throughout the day, including a sunrise ceremony; 5K run; parade of nations; Native American Pow Wow; panel sessions on trending topics related to Native Americans and the community; a fashion show; and the grand finale concert.

Other musical performances will be featured throughout the day, including artists such as Jessa Calderon, Artson, Cody Blackbird Band, Drezus, PJ Vegas, and Mato Wayuhi.

The event is being billed as one of the largest Indigenous Peoples Day events in the country.

“This event will celebrate unity and love within our community of Los Angeles and I can’t wait to share this message alongside the Black Eyed Peas,” said Pat Vegas of Redbone, who will be joined on stage by his son PJ Vegas. “We can’t wait to keep the message of ‘love and music’ alive on stage on Oct. 8.”