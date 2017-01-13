The life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated Jan. 16 with the annual federal holiday commemorating his birthday, which was Jan. 15.

The annual Kingdom Day Parade will be held in South Los Angeles at 11 a.m. Jan. 16.

The parade starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue and proceeds south on Western to 48th Street where the route heads west to Leimert Park.

Each year, the city of West Hollywood holds a day of service to honor King.

This year’s day of service will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at West Hollywood Elementary School, 970 N. Hammond St.

Volunteers will perform various landscaping, clean-up, painting, and other beautifying tasks at the school. All tasks involve physical labor and volunteers will work for a six-hour shift. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to take part and participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and lunch.

As part of the day of service, local volunteers also will collect non-perishable food items to benefit the SOVA Food and Community Resource Program. Donations of new and used clothing and shoes to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Youth Center will also be collected.

Community partners include Friends of West Hollywood Elementary and Anawalt Lumber.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required to volunteer. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

To sign up, please send an email message to wehovcorps@gmail.com or call (323) 848-6885.

Culver City will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Culver City Senior Center, 4095 Overland Ave.

There will be an interfaith conversation from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. led by members of the Culver City Area Interfaith Alliance and the screening of the film “King: Man of Peace in a Time of War” at 1 p.m.

Information: (310) 253-6675.