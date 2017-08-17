WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will host its annual Women’s Equality Day event celebrating the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.

The Women’s Equality Day celebration will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Public Meeting Room at West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The event will feature a screening of the award-winning film “Equal Means Equal,” a documentary film about the status of women in America directed by Kamala Lopez. Following the film screening there will be a panel discussion about current efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and a reception.

The Women’s Equality Day celebration is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the city Women’s Advisory Board.

RSVPs are requested by calling (323) 848-6823.

Bike Share Basics

class to be held

The city will host a WeHo Pedals bike share education class, Bike Share Basics, from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the WeHo Pedals bike share hub at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

The class will offer a hands-on experience to encourage community members to use the WeHo Pedals system. Two instructors, designated by Sustainable Streets, will lead the class in practicing safe riding skills and learning how to use all of the features of a WeHo Pedals bike share bicycle.

Participants will also learn West Hollywood’s local bicycle laws. Participation in the class is free and space is limited to 15 participants. All participants will receive a free helmet. Unfortunately, walk-up participants cannot be accommodated.

To reserve a spot in the WeHo Pedals bike share basics class, please visit www.wehopedals.com.

Reception opens

WeHo Dance Festival

The city’s WeHo Arts program and Multiplex Dance present the opening reception of the West Hollywood Dance Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at the West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Light refreshments will be served and Jessica Lynn Harper will teach easy-to-learn choreography from her dance “Brighter” to participants, who will be invited to join performers onstage in “Flash Mob” style during the last two minutes of the piece during Harper’s performances Aug. 25 and. 26.

“Brighter” embodies the mission of the West Hollywood Dance Festival in celebrating authenticity, identity and generosity of spirit with fun and accessible dance movements. No dance experience is necessary and all are welcome. Admission is free.

Information: Mike Che, arts coordinator, at (323) 848-6377.

Concert series

to feature Nutty

The WeHo Arts program presents Nutty as part of the city’s 2017 Summer Sounds Concert Series at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Kings Road Park, 1000 Kings Road.

Nutty is a hard-swinging octet that projects pop and rock classics onto a jazz canvas, with a presentation reminiscent of a Rat Pack show in 1960s Vegas. With swank crooner Sonny Moon up front, the band weaves familiar straight-ahead jazz, big band swing, Latin, lounge and TV/film themes into the mix to create a musical martini that is spiked, shaken and stirred.

Limited seating is provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic basket to enjoy the show.

Ballet workshop

offered Aug. 21

The WeHo Arts program and Multiplex Dance present a gender-inclusive ballet community dance workshop with guest company Ballet D’Hommes from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Ballet D’Hommes challenges traditional gender dynamics in classical ballet by showcasing male dancers on pointe. Led by artistic director Damien Diaz, the workshop breaks female and male gender roles in ballet to offer all participants the experience of practicing basic and easy-to-learn steps. No dance experience is necessary, and all are welcome. Admission is free.

Information: Mike Che, arts coordinator, at (323) 848-6377.