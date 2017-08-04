WEST HOLLYWOOD — The West Hollywood Library will host a classic movie matinee featuring the film “Citizen Kane” at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the in the community meeting room at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The screening, which is sponsored by Friends of the West Hollywood Library, is free to attend; RSVPs are not required. Refreshments will be served.

Information: (310) 652-5340.

Other upcoming activities in West Hollywood include:

Western reading

set at Plummer Park

The city’s WeHo Arts program and the Rogue Artists Ensemble present a reading, with music, of “Cowboy Elektra,” a new play set against the backdrop of 1869 California when the railroad was on the verge of reaching the West Coast. The reading will take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 5, at Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., and at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in Plummer Park’s Great Hall.

“Cowboy Elektra” takes place in the Palace Saloon, where Elektra’s investigation of her father’s death leads to a tragic revenge plot against her mother. A fusion of Greek theater, Old West mythos, spaghetti and pulp westerns, and technology-fueled media integration, the play is by Meghan Brown with Rogue Artists Ensemble, with music by Zach Lupetin of the Dustbowl Revival, and is directed by Sean T. Cawelti.

The play is sponsored in part by a grant from the WeHo Arts program.

Suggested donation is $5. To reserve a ticket, visit https://www.artful.ly/store/events/11873.

Library hosts

children’s concert

SoundSpark, a monthly music series for young children, will feature Deena Odelle Hyatt at noon Aug. 5 at the West Hollywood Library’s Children’s Theater, 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

SoundSpark is made possible through a grant from the WeHo Arts program and is organized by the Society for the Activation of Social Space through Art and Sound.

Admission is free and RSVPs are not required.

City offers info

on Go Solar

The city has launched Go Solar West Hollywood, a city-sponsored program that provides property owners with access to online resources to make informed decisions about switching to solar energy. The program provides residential and commercial property owners with comprehensive information about solar options

The city will shed some light on the Go Solar program with a series of Sunshine Pop-Ups, which will take place throughout August. Staff members will provide answers to questions that community members may have.

Sunshine Pop-Ups will be held Aug. 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.; Aug. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. near the WeHo Pedals bike share hub at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive;Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Hollywood Library, andAug 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards.

Details about the program are available by visiting the City’s Go Solar microsite at www.gosolarwesthollywood.org.

Library to offer

balloon show

The West Hollywood Library presents the Buster Balloon Show, an inflatable extravaganza of vaudevillian entertainment featuring the human cartoon, from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Aug. 9 at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room.

The show is for children of all ages, and admission is free.

Information: (310) 652-5340.