Hollywood Local News West Hollywood

Connecticut man charged with threatening Schiff

Posted on Author From City News Service Comment(0) 616 Views

LOS ANGELES — A Connecticut man is facing charges that he threatened to murder Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, the U.S. Department of Justice announced March 16.

Robert M. Phelps, 62, was arrested March 13 and released on $25,000 bond after appearing in federal court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to the Department of Justice.

A representative for Schiff declined to comment.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Schiff’s office received a threatening message on Nov. 12 through a meeting request form on the congressman’s website.

The meeting request included the statement, “I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your … face in.” In addition, in response to a question about a preferred day of the week for the meeting, Phelps wrote, “Measure your Coffin day,” prosecutors allege.

According to the Department of Justice, investigators interviewed Phelps at his home on Dec. 4 and confirmed that Phelps wrote and sent the threatening communication.

The complaint charges Phelps with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and with making interstate threats, which carry a total possible prison sentence of up to 15 years, according to the Department of Justice.Schiff has been a frequent target of insults from President Donald Trump over Schiff’s leadership of the impeachment effort that was ultimately rejected by the Senate.

From City News Service

Pluria Marshall

Related Articles
Entertainment Hollywood Local News

Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot to death outside clothing store

Posted on Author John W. Davis, Contributing Writer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Nipsey Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper turned local businessman, was shot and killed in broad daylight in front of The Marathon Clothing store, March 31. His death sent shockwaves through South Los Angeles and across the world. Born Ermias Asghedon, Hussle made no secret about his gang affiliation in his early life Read More…
Entertainment Hollywood

Public radio anchor gets Walk of Fame star

Posted on Author City News Service

HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled March 3 honoring National Public Radio special correspondent Susan Stamberg, the first woman to anchor a U.S. national nightly news program. Walking to the lectern in front of the headquarters of the audio streaming service Dash Radio on Hollywood Boulevard amid chants of Read More…
Hollywood News

City Council drafts new marijuana regulations

Posted on Author LAI Staff

LOS ANGELES — A City Council committee approved a draft of new regulations for the cannabis industry Sept. 25 amid concerns — which Council President Herb Wesson pledged to address — that the proposed rules could drive suppliers out of business. Dozens of representatives of the industry attended the meeting of the Rules, Elections and Read More…