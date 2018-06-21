LOS ANGELES — Many of the recommendations made by an outside firm on improving safety and traffic near the Hollywood Sign were deemed feasible in a report examined by a Los Angeles City Council committee June 18, but replicating the iconic sign on the other side of the mountain was deemed “extremely problematic.”

Dixon Resources Unlimited, a transportation consulting firm, conducted a comprehensive analysis on how to enhance the visitor experience at the Hollywood Sign and address problems created in the surrounding neighborhoods by the thousands of visitors who flock to the area each year.

A joint report from the Office of the Chief Legislative Analyst and the Department of Recreation of Parks examined the 29 recommendations made by Dixon and found that 20 are feasible, seven others require further study, and two — including a second sign — were not feasible.

The Arts, Parks and River Committee reviewed the report.

“I think since the report is fairly hot off the press, just from late last week, this gives everyone some time to digest it and debate it and hash out the details and argue back and forth on what makes sense and what doesn’t,” Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who chairs the committee, said.

The study details the feasibility of several proposals, including small ones such as additional bathrooms and sidewalk improvements, which were found feasible. Some of the larger ideas, such as the creation of an aerial tram and a visitor center, also were deemed feasible.

As to a second Hollywood Sign, the report concluded it would just create more problems.

“To develop and install a second Hollywood Sign on the opposite side of Mount Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains will be extremely problematic,” the report said. “The opposite side of Mount Lee overlooks Forest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills and Mount Sinai Memorial Park and Mortuaries. Parking in this area, other than at both memorial parks, is scarce and there are no established hiking trails in the vicinity of this proposed location. The environmental impact of a second sign are unknown and would likely require extensive study.”