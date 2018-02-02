LOS ANGELES — A series of improvements may be coming to Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Jan. 30 to study potential upgrades to the popular hiking spot to increase access and safety, along with some environmental preservation efforts.

The motion, which was introduced by Councilman David Ryu and approved on a 15-0 vote, directs the Department of Recreation and Parks, Bureau of Engineering and Department of Water and Power to report on possible improvements to the park, and for the city administrative officer to study the feasibility of the recommended improvements and identify potential funding sources available to implement them.

“Runyon Canyon is one of the parks that make this city such a fantastic place to live — offering hiking trails, native wildlife and beautiful vistas for millions of visitors a year,” Ryu said. “We need this report back to ensure that Runyon Canyon remains a treasured resource for years to come.”

The motion also aims to mitigate water runoff and erosion by studying water reclamation, trail restoration, facility improvements and possible parking circulation plans.

“Millions of Angelenos and their four-legged friends love and rely on Runyon Canyon for recreation, fun and a natural escape from urban life. We need to ensure this park can serve the next generation of Angelenos like it has served us, while protecting the environment and wildlife that call this canyon home,” Ryu said. “This motion asks the city to look at Runyon Canyon Park in the long term, and to make sure it serves the people that love it so much with safety and sustainability.”

Runyon Canyon Park covers 160 acres in the Hollywood Hills at the eastern end of the Santa Monica Mountains, managed by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. The southern entrance to the park is located at the north end of Fuller Avenue in Hollywood. The northern entrance is off the 7300 block of Mulholland Drive.