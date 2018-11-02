Independent Staff Report

HOLLYWOOD — A long-term strategic and creative initiative to promote economic growth, world-class design and a strong sense of place and community in the historic core of Hollywood has been proposed by City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

Heart of Hollywood will harness the converging interests in the area and zero in on O’Farrell’s priorities including: preserving and revitalizing the historic core of Hollywood Boulevard, housing, attracting quality investment, improving the built environment, and creating a sustainable, vibrant neighborhood where people can live, work and have quality experiences.

“Hollywood is an iconic destination known the world over, but it is also a regional economic engine helping create good jobs and healthy neighborhoods,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been working to ensure that Hollywood evolves into a future worthy of its rich history with a priority focus on its residents, businesses, and its signature entertainment industry, as well as its rightful place as a world tourist destination.”

Leading the initiative as its director will be Dan Halden, O’Farrell’s longtime field deputy for the neighborhood, who will officially start in his new role Dec. 1.

“Heart of Hollywoodwill be our long-term blueprint and ensure that our efforts are thoughtful, coordinated, and dedicated to serving the community’s overall needs,” Halden said. “Hollywood has a lot going for it with more than 10,000 units of housing and 800,000 square feet of commercial office space proposed or under construction.

“In my time with Councilmember O’Farrell’s office, we have built multiple pedestrian safety improvements and preserved several historic cultural landmarks. I want to continue this forward momentum, with a focus on the shared belief that Hollywood can better serve the people who live and work here.”

“Dan is passionate about all things Hollywood, including pedestrian safety, the arts and housing,” O’Farrell said. “He has shown caring and compassionate leadership on housing our homeless and understands Hollywood’s complex challenges and opportunities.

“I can’t think of a better person to lead Heart of Hollywood, which will value our history, grow our economy, celebrate the arts and architecture and achieve results together.”