HOLLYWOOD — The 86th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will be shown on television at 8 p.m. Dec. 15 on the CW Network, KTLA, Channel 5.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Emmy Award-winning television guru, serves as the parade’s grand marshal. The parade is hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, and co-hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and Garrett Clayton.

The parade, which was held Nov. 26 along Hollywood and Sunet boulevards, included performing artists Donny and Marie Osmond, the Tenors, Human Nature, the Village People, Tom Dixon, “American Idol” Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani, Nickelodeon’s Breann Yde, magician Tommy Wind from The CW’s “Masters of Illusion,” the Tearaways, recording artists Julia Ara, Cee Lo Green, Reuben Studdard, Band of Merrymakers, and Ludacris and theDebbie Allen Dance Academy.

Other celebrities in the parade included the cast members of soap opera “The Young and the Restless” (celebrating their 45th anniversary), the cast of “The Bay,” “Mike and Molly,” “The Riveras,” “Days of Our Lives,” “This Just In;” and the film, “Coco,” Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow (celebrating the 60th anniversary of “Leave It To Beaver”); Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson from “The Simpsons;” Asia Monet; Gumby; California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and Santa Claus with his Marine escorts Lance Cpl. Christian Diaz and Sgt. Saskei Bell; and Lt. Gen. Pete Osman, the president and CEO of Marine Toys for Tots.

The parade also will air the Hallmark Channel several times prior to Christmas and will be broadcast to more than one million members of the armed forces worldwide on the American Forces Network during the holiday season.