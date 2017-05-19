WEST HOLLYWOOD — Dan Tana’s, the legendary restaurant whose iconic entryway has welcomed generations of Hollywood’s most glamorous, has hired Prominent as its exclusive global licensing agent.

Prominent will develop an exclusive line of branded products for Dan Tana’s in multiple categories, including sauces, pastas, olive oil, vinegars, fresh prepared and frozen foods, wine, spirits and more.

A coffee table book highlighting the restaurant’s first 50 years and featuring classic recipes is scheduled to be published. The first products will launch in 2018.

Additionally, Prominent will identify new locations around the world, with an initial focus in Asia and Europe, in which to license new Dan Tana’s restaurants.

“For more than 50 years, Tana’s has been the place to go for titans from the world of film, TV, sport, media, politics and music,” said Michael Catalano, co-founder of Prominent. “The restaurant’s red and white checkered tablecloths and hanging clusters of chianti bottles have been a refuge for hungry customers seeking authentic Italian cuisine in an atmosphere reminiscent of an establishment located in Naples, Italy or on New York’s Mulberry Street.

“We could not be more thrilled to represent one of Hollywood’s true stars, and look forward to developing a program that honors Dan Tana’s legacy and brings the experience to another level, delivering quality products and expanding the restaurant globally.”

“Dan Tana’s is an incredible, storied brand with a long history,” says Tana’s owner Sonja Perencevic. “We are truly excited to be able to align with best in class partners to create a line of products and additional locations that will extend Dan Tana’s beyond the iconic, little yellow house on Santa Monica Boulevard and into the homes of many. We are proud owners and will ensure its legacy.”

Over the years, celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Michael Douglas, Adam Levine, Cameron Diaz, Jerry West, Jay Leno, Elizabeth Taylor, Drew Barrymore, George Clooney, Chris Rock, Rod Stewart, Cindy Crawford, Magic Johnson and many more have eaten at Dan Tana’s

The restaurant, founded by Yugoslavian immigrant Dan Tana in 1964, continues to serve a list of specialties prepared by 29-year Tana’s vet Chef Neno Mladenovic, include saucy and cheesy chicken parmigiana, the best Caesar salad in Los Angeles, fresh-from-the-sea linguini and clams, and of its New York strip steak.

Tana, who refused dozens of offers to sell the restaurant over the years, was pleased to find the perfect operator to ensure the legacy of his infamous eatery. In 2008, he sold the restaurant to fellow Croatians, Sonja Perencevic and her daughter, Nika.